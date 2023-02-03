Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
OSU kicks off statewide seed kit giveaway
The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
Oregon sports and recreation organizations worried about inherent risk liabilities
Local gyms, Little League organizers and ski areas are all concerned their liability waivers could be useless due to "inherent risk," a phrase that every other western state has in state law.
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Oregon state economists explain why workforce holes remain hard to fill
It is still extremely difficult for employers in Oregon to find employees to fill their open positions, according to Oregon’s state Economist Mark McMullen who testified Thursday in front of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business.
Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops
More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
BLM recommends these places to see for free on George Washington’s birthday
On Feb. 20, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving day-use, recreation and standard-amenity fees for its public lands to honor George Washington’s birthday, providing free access to more than 16 million acres of public land across the Pacific Northwest.
Oregon lawmakers want to expand access to overdose reversal medication in response to fentanyl crisis
SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand public access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone throughout the state. The drug naloxone, commonly sold under brand names like Narcan, is one of the best tools available to counter overdoses and prevent fentanyl deaths. "We want to...
‘Diasters are never planned:’ Oregon rescuers rush to help earthquake victims
As the death toll and injuries climb following the devastating earthquakes impacting Turkey and Syria, some in Oregon are working to help those impacted in any way they can, including some boarding flights overseas to join in search and rescue operations.
Oregon hospitals back bill to compensate them for patients with nowhere to go
More than 400 patients are stuck in Oregon hospital beds unnecessarily who can’t be discharged and don’t generate revenue, and now hospitals are asking the Legislature for financial relief. The patients can’t be released because they still need care at one of the state’s skilled nursing or long-term...
Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
New bill would create sustainable source of funding for Oregon crisis services
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A public hearing was held Monday night for a new house bill that aims to create revenue for crisis services in Oregon. House Bill 2757 would create a sustainable line of revenue for crisis services, including the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline. The National Alliance on Mental...
Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity
Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
State treasurer wants more people to use the Oregon College Savings Plan
The Oregon State Treasury’s Office wants more state residents to take advantage of the Oregon College Savings Plan – especially more low-income families and minority families.
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
Plethora of new laws now on the books in Oregon
Legislation runs the gamut from public safety to worker rights and strengthening the economy
