WCNC
Tips for new dog owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Collar Club is seeing a rise in members that have puppies. This is great! And some of the things that D talks about with members when she does meet and greets. Exercise. Puppies should get about 30 minutes to 1 hour of exercise per day, divided...
WCNC
Prog for Wishes is a music charity event for Make-a-Wish
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prog For Wishes is an all-star concert of progressive rock. This community-led fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. Funds raised will benefit local wish children throughout the region. This event will take place Wednesday February 8th at 8pm at the Visulite Theatre. The...
WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
Bojangles brings back its heart-shaped Bo-Berries for Valentine's Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Valentine's Day you can tell someone special how much they mean to you with three little words: "It's bo time." Bojangles is once again serving up its heart-shaped bo-berry biscuits for the holiday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023
This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
Charlotte woman spreading love on Valentine's Day by surprising widows with flowers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is spreading love, surprising widows with flowers on Valentine’s Day. She started with one woman in 2020. This year, volunteers will deliver to 800. Ashley Manning just wants to spread love. "That's what it’s all about," Manning said. So she’s building...
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
wccbcharlotte.com
Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
WCNC
Weather IQ: The 5 biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of Charlotte, snow is not one of the first things you think about. But occasionally, it can really snow here. Here are the five biggest snow storms in the greater Charlotte area. Jan. 7, 1988:. A broad-scale snowstorm stretched from the southern Plains...
scoopcharlotte.com
Spring 2023 Consignment Sales in Charlotte and How to Best Shop Them
Spring consignment sales are a great way to save money on clothing and products for your family. The Charlotte area has lots of sales to choose from and most include gently used clothing, toys, and accessories for babies, kids, and teens. In addition to sharing a list of some of the most popular sales, we also have four tips on how to best shop them. These sales can get busy and feel overwhelming especially if you’ll be shopping them for the first time and these four tips will help make things easier.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Julieta
CHARLOTTE – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Julieta for adoption! “Meet Julieta, the 3-year-old mother of our Encanto litter, who is ready to find her forever home. Julieta came to us pregnant last spring and is a Terrier Lab mix. She has a scruffy tan and white coat that gleams in the sunlight. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing around 40 pounds, with a tail that never stops wagging. As a mother, Julieta has shown to be nurturing, loving, and playful. Now that her pups have all found homes of their own, she is ready and deserves her forever family.”
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
Why is autism becoming more common?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is autism becoming more common?. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, or behavioral challenges. New research from Rutgers found autism rates tripling in 8-year-olds since 2000. Now, one in 44 kids across America is being diagnosed with ASD and.
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
Grocery stores pushing back against high prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery stores are sick of high prices and now they are pushing back. Major retailers and grocers are now leaning on suppliers to cut prices, that's according to a new report from the Washington Post. It comes as inflation begins to cool and consumer spending and retail sales fall.
WBTV
Movie ‘Heaven Sent’ filmed in Charlotte now available for streaming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Actress Karen Abercrombie is staring in a new movie that was filmed in Charlotte called “Heaven Sent.”. She stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the film in August, under the working name “Second Time Around.”. Abercrombie studied at the American...
WCNC
'Quantum Leap' renewed for a second season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quantum Leap has officially been renewed for a second season! Ernie Hudson and Caitlyn Bassett joined Charlotte Today to talk about the excitement around the new season. According to Premiere TV, It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator...
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
