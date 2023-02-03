Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 gives players plenty of Golden Guns to unlock and equip, but the process to get them isn’t the simplest. So, we’ve whipped up a handy Overwatch 2 guide to help you unlock Golden Guns. In-between furious bouts of chaotic Overwatch 2 gameplay, players are usually quite...
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck skins and decals in 2023: Budget, premium & more
Looking for the best Steam Deck skins? You can give your Deck a brand-new look, but not all of them are born equal, so we’ve picked out some of our favourites. Valve’s Steam Deck is the hottest craze and as such, it’s no wonder why there are a dozen or so options for skins and decals out there. From DBrand and JSAUX to the trove of options on Amazon, which one is for you?
dexerto.com
The best Steam Deck controllers in 2023
Looking for the best Steam Deck controller to use while you play docked? We’ve rounded up our favorites to save you the hassle of having to look around. Gaming while docked on the Steam Deck is going to require you to pick up a controller to play. While you could use a particular USB-C dock to continue using the Steam Deck while it is in your hands, we recommend you skip the awkwardness and settle for one of these bad boys below.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players desperate for the return of popular MW 2019 feature
Modern Warfare 2 players believe that the online multiplayer aspect of the game is missing one key feature that was so popular back in the Modern Warfare 2019 reboot. We are quickly closing in on Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, as well as Warzone 2 Season 2, and players are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of new maps as well as the return of a fan-favorite game mode – Infected.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 data expert explains why you are using battle rifles wrong
Battle rifles don’t get a lot of love in Warzone 2, but YouTuber TrueGameData revealed a trick to make the class viable. Warzone 2’s second season begins on February 15. We got an early look at what’s coming, but the developers have not yet tipped their hand on an impending weapon balance update. Historically, the battle royale’s meta drastically changes after a seasonal update, forcing players to find the next best thing.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 specialist reveals eight “broken” Killstreaks
The LA Guerillas revealed Modern Warfare 2’s best Killstreaks, dependent upon different multiplayer play styles. Modern Warfare 2 features 19 different Killstreaks, but players can only equip three at once. On top of that, players decide if they want to earn streaks through kills alone (Killstreaks) or through focusing on the objective (Scorestreaks). Everyone approaches 6v6 multiplayer differently, and understanding the best possible loadout is essential.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends classes: All new Legend classes in Season 16
Apex Legends Season 16, instead of a new Legend altogether, brings a new Legend class system and a whole host of perks. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes. The news that Apex Legends Season 16 won’t feature a new Legend is a departure from the norm for Respawn’s battle royale. Up to now, every new season has brought a brand new character for players to learn and master.
dexerto.com
39Daph reveals to fans how she was banned from Pokemon Go: “Too lazy to go outside”
Plenty of Pokemon Go players have tried to find ways to play when they can’t or don’t want to go outside. Popular Twitch streamer 39daph admits to getting caught spoofing on the popular app. Pokemon Go players are always looking for ways to make the game more accessible....
dexerto.com
Apex Legends devs explain why they’re skipping a new Legend in Season 16
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that, for the first time in Apex Legends’ history, Season 16 will not bring a new Legend into the fray. Now, they’ve explained exactly why that is. Apex Legends players have grown accustomed to the addition of a new character with the inception of...
dexerto.com
Blizzard teases “other ways to experience” the Overwatch universe ahead of new PvE release
Blizzard has teased new ways for players to experience the Overwatch Universe in the new future, teasing new efforts beyond just the game we know and love today. Overwatch 2’s devs have always paid particular attention to the game’s broader universe, with the game’s first-ever trailer an explanation of its lore. And before its release, Blizzard was already giving us the backstories for the likes of Soldier: 76 and Junkrat, helping to flesh out the world and its characters.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player pleads with devs to change “stupid” Al Mazrah birds
Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah has quite the avian population and one player is ready for the “stupid birds” to be taken out of the game entirely. There have been lots of calls for change in Warzone 2 but few rival the strangeness of this one. One player...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon GO players are preparing for Valentine’s day Timed Research Lovely Wishes. Here is everything to know about the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the event. Pokemon Go players are preparing for a special celebration during the Valentine’s Day event. Alongside several featured encounters, players will finally be able to encounter Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, as well as find Shiny Frillish and Tapu Lele.
dexerto.com
Overwatch Mercy cosplay stuns with amazing 3D-printed wings
Cosplay prop store Designedby3d recently shared a photo of its mind-boggling efforts on an Overwatch Mercy build, which includes painted and 3D-printed wings. Overwatch remains a go-to property for inspiration in the cosplay community. And Mercy regularly receives her due thanks to talented fans around the world. One person, Carnivorous_sheep,...
dexerto.com
Mega Gardevoir weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go
Mega Gardevoir has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to defeat it. The Hoenn region’s Fairy/Psychic-type Gardevoir is one of the most adored Pokemon of all time, so the long-awaited addition of its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go has given fans plenty to get excited about.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more
The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons. Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain...
dexerto.com
Fed up Pokemon Go trainers call for massive gym overhaul
Pokemon Go trainers are fed up with not being able to pull their ‘mon out of gyms, so they’re calling on Niantic to make a major change. Since its launch in 2017, gyms in Pokemon Go have been a major aspect of the game as it brought a new challenge to trainers all over the world.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 reveals One Punch Man collaboration with Doomfist Saitama skin
Overwatch 2 has announced its first-ever collaboration with One Punch Man will be coming later in Season 3. When Doomfist was first released back in the first Overwatch, the then-DPS hero came equipped with numerous One Punch Man references with voice lines and sprays, but now, things are official. Starting...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Snip3down argues MnK is just as strong as controller in ALGS
Apex Legends pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has argued that controller doesn’t dominate the ALGS and that Mouse and Keyboard still has its place. Since the release of Apex Legends, there’s been a debate about whether MnK or controller is better at the top level of play.
dexerto.com
Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: Which one is better in 2023?
Which handheld is better in 2023? Answering the question of Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch has no real simple answer, but we’re going to run you through both consoles so you know what’s on offer. Purchasing a handheld in 2023 can be a bit complicated. With so many...
dexerto.com
New Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer highlights the newest subclass in 2 years
Bungie’s Strand trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall takes a closer look at a new subclass whose abilities focus on manipulating space and time. Over two years have passed since the last time Destiny 2 received a fresh set of powers. The last subclass Bungie released came in the form of Stasis, an ice elemental exclusive to the Beyond Light expansion.
Comments / 0