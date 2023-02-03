Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia seeks lengthy prison term for ex-governor
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Wednesday requested a lengthy prison term for a former regional governor who is standing trial on murder charges and whose arrest two years ago prompted weeks-long mass protests. The prosecutor has asked a court in the Moscow region to sentence Sergei Furgal, former...
Citrus County Chronicle
Military: Forces raid hideout, kill 12 Pakistani Taliban
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Security forces acting on intelligence raided a hideout of Pakistani Taliban insurgents along the border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that left 12 militants dead, the country's military said Wednesday. The pre-dawn raid came amid soaring tensions in Pakistan and in the aftermath of a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
ALTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment agencies Wednesday began to press thousands of illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world.
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates | Turkey, Syria quake is deadliest since 2015
The catastrophic earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria became one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade Wednesday and the death toll kept rising, surpassing 11,000. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015 killed more than 8,800 people. Rescue crews braved freezing...
Citrus County Chronicle
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana's Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
Citrus County Chronicle
Scenes of devastation as Turkey, Syria quake kills thousands
With the death toll climbing after the deadliest earthquake in over a decade brought massive destruction to parts of Turkey and Syria, rescue crews are holding fast to an increasingly slim hope of finding survivors. This gallery shows the most compelling scenes from a devastating earthquake that hit southeast Turkey...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman on Monday told Turkish media that...
Citrus County Chronicle
MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin OK'd missile supply
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, members of...
