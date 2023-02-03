Team Deathmatch is coming to Apex Legends and will introduce a completely different way to play. Here’s how the game mode works and what maps you can play TDM on. Season 16 is dropping a fantastic amount of new content for Apex Legends, including a new weapon, meta changes, and game modes. The biggest attraction is TDM, implementing a new style of fighting for the traditional Battle Royale.

