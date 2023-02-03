Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Snip3down argues MnK is just as strong as controller in ALGS
Apex Legends pro player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has argued that controller doesn’t dominate the ALGS and that Mouse and Keyboard still has its place. Since the release of Apex Legends, there’s been a debate about whether MnK or controller is better at the top level of play.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, Price, more
The third season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with a brand new Antarctica map, and several hero changes. Alongside this comes a revamp of the battle pass, with players being offered more Overwatch credits than in previous seasons. Overwatch 2’s battle pass for Season 3 allows players to gain...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm One Punch Man event will include free Legendary skin
The Overwatch 2 dev team have provided further insight into the upcoming One Punch Man event, revealing that players will be able to unlock a legendary skin from the event for free. One of the newest content crossovers to arrive in Overwatch 2 is a collaboration with One Punch Man....
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck skins and decals in 2023: Budget, premium & more
Looking for the best Steam Deck skins? You can give your Deck a brand-new look, but not all of them are born equal, so we’ve picked out some of our favourites. Valve’s Steam Deck is the hottest craze and as such, it’s no wonder why there are a dozen or so options for skins and decals out there. From DBrand and JSAUX to the trove of options on Amazon, which one is for you?
dexerto.com
Valorant teams set modest goals for LOCK//IN: “People should treat it for what it is”
Valorant Champions Tour LOCK//IN is shaping up to be more of a show match tournament than a competitive endeavor based on the format and how early in the season the event comes, teams have told Dexerto. LOCK//IN is a unique tournament in the VCT circuit. A one-off event with all...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players discover unreleased Junker Queen & Ramattra skins
Unreleased Legendary skins for Junker Queen and Ramattra were uncovered by Overwatch 2 players shortly after the new Season 3 update went live. In Overwatch 2 Season 3, there has been a new crop of skins that has brought a lot of hype for its the latest content drop. With a first-time collaboration skin with One Punch Man, dressing Hanzo up as cupid, and Kiriko even getting a new Mythic skin, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players desperate for the return of popular MW 2019 feature
Modern Warfare 2 players believe that the online multiplayer aspect of the game is missing one key feature that was so popular back in the Modern Warfare 2019 reboot. We are quickly closing in on Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, as well as Warzone 2 Season 2, and players are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of new maps as well as the return of a fan-favorite game mode – Infected.
dexerto.com
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay reveals new planet, Battle Droids, & force abilities
Nine minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay has arrived and showcases new force mechanics, enemy types, and the reworked lightsaber system. Jedi Survivor’s first extended gameplay footage is here and it’s clear that the Fallen Order successor is building on everything fans loved about the first title.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs want to do Dragon Ball Z and Naruto collabs next
Overwatch 2 devs have revealed their dream collabs with Dragon Ball Z and Naruto topping the list following the One Punch Man crossover just revealed for Season 3. Overwatch 2 just announced its first-ever collaboration with popular anime series One Punch Man which will be coming in the Season 3 update. Doomfist will be donning Saitama’s classic yellow and red costume. It’s only fitting as the then DPS, now Tank hero, had numerous One Punch Man references upon his release and obviously, he packs one hell of a punch too.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends lead developers explain their vision for the future of Apex
Season 16 of Apex Legends is about to begin. The game is now four years old, and there is a mix of anticipation and trepidation about the future of the franchise. Dexerto spoke to the game director and design director at Respawn, and asked some of the community’s most pressing questions.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends devs explain why they’re skipping a new Legend in Season 16
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that, for the first time in Apex Legends’ history, Season 16 will not bring a new Legend into the fray. Now, they’ve explained exactly why that is. Apex Legends players have grown accustomed to the addition of a new character with the inception of...
dexerto.com
Top 20 highest earning Apex Legends pros
The Apex Legends esport scene has continued to evolve since the game’s release in 2019. Respawn and other tournament organizers have awarded over $17 million over the years, according to esportsearnings.com. Apex Legends exploded onto the battle royale scene when it was released on February 4, 2019, garnering millions...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 specialist reveals eight “broken” Killstreaks
The LA Guerillas revealed Modern Warfare 2’s best Killstreaks, dependent upon different multiplayer play styles. Modern Warfare 2 features 19 different Killstreaks, but players can only equip three at once. On top of that, players decide if they want to earn streaks through kills alone (Killstreaks) or through focusing on the objective (Scorestreaks). Everyone approaches 6v6 multiplayer differently, and understanding the best possible loadout is essential.
dexerto.com
How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 gives players plenty of Golden Guns to unlock and equip, but the process to get them isn’t the simplest. So, we’ve whipped up a handy Overwatch 2 guide to help you unlock Golden Guns. In-between furious bouts of chaotic Overwatch 2 gameplay, players are usually quite...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamers ready to boycott over Hogwarts Legacy ads
Twitch streamers are planning to boycott the Amazon-owned platform after Hogwarts Legacy advertisements have appeared across the site as the game prepares to release. As we’re now into February, Hogwarts Legacy’s release is right around the corner. However, many have already shown their intentions to boycott the wizarding world due to J.K. Rowling’s association.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players left confused over Mercy nerf in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Season 3 may not have added a new Hero, but its array of buffs and nerfs have altered the gameplay, particularly some interesting nerfs to Mercy that have left the community “bewildered.”. The third season of Overwatch 2 has landed and it seems that Blizzard’s beloved Hero...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 reveals One Punch Man collaboration with Doomfist Saitama skin
Overwatch 2 has announced its first-ever collaboration with One Punch Man will be coming later in Season 3. When Doomfist was first released back in the first Overwatch, the then-DPS hero came equipped with numerous One Punch Man references with voice lines and sprays, but now, things are official. Starting...
dexerto.com
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans just want to pet the dogs in Hyrule
There are plenty of ways to interact with the environment in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but players are still disappointed they can’t pet the animals living around Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a groundbreaking title when it released for the...
dexerto.com
Activision reaffirms plans for new “premium” CoD game launching in 2023
Activision has doubled down and reaffirmed that a new “full annual premium release” is coming to the Call of Duty franchise in fall 2023. Conflicting reports shroud Call of Duty’s future in doubt. During a Q2 earnings meeting in August 2022, Activision implied the existence of a new CoD title for 2023 by stating, “development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”
dexerto.com
GTA Online players blast Rockstar as “outrageous” hacks are still ruining everything
GTA Online players remain furious with Rockstar Games as the game is still pretty unplayable despite the recent security patch aimed at combatting hackers. Just like plenty of other games, GTA Online has always had issues with hackers. They’ve always had the ability to troll other players, and many would, typically turning their foes into other items or making it rain – literally – with bags of money.
Comments / 0