Laika Names Netflix Exec Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film and Series
LAIKA, the Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio behind modern classics “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” is getting serious about entering the live-action space. The studio just named longtime Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series, a new role at the company. The first live-action project is a film based on John Brownlow’s thriller novel “Seventeen.”
YouTube Horror Hit ‘The Backrooms’ to Be Made Into A24 Feature Film by Its Teenage Creator
Last year, YouTuber Kane Parsons created a horror video called “The Backrooms” that became a viral hit. Now, the 17-year-old will direct a feature film adaptation of that video that will be released by A24 and co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.
Evan Rachel Wood and Josh Gad to Star in Alex Winter’s ‘The Adults’
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld, “Thirteen,” Running with Scissors”) will star alongside Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Wedding Ringer”) and Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) in Alex Winter’s murder mystery “The Adults.” Rocket Science will begin sales at Berline’s European Film Market.
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Ashton Kutcher Booed for Actually Not Knowing Who Harry Styles Is: ‘He Was in Some D12 Band or Something’ (Video)
Ashton Kutcher was booed by audience members during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday evening after he revealed that he still doesn’t really know who Harry Styles is. He even remembered meeting the Grammy winner at a karaoke party years prior with wife Mila Kunis.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
‘Scream VI’ to Be First Franchise Installment Released in 3D; Watch the Super Bowl Spot Now (Video)
“Scream VI” marks a couple of firsts for the iconic slasher franchise. For one, it’s the first to take place in New York City, moving the horror action outside of California and letting Ghostface roam free on the streets of NYC. But for another, it will be the first “Scream” movie to be released in 3D. Call it the “Avatar” effect? Or, “Avatar: The Way of Water” effect?
Fallon Has High Hopes for Title of Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff: ‘Yellowstoned’ (Video)
If Matthew McConaughey really is headed for the ranches of the “Yellowstone” universe, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows what that spinoff will be called. And yes, it’s a weed joke. During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon cited recent reports that McConaughey could be getting...
Linda Ronstadt Looks to Be the Real Winner of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ | Charts
The 1970s chanteuse could expand her fan base beyond Gen X, just like Kate Bush did with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. HBO’s “The Last of Us” featured a poignant song by Linda Ronstadt at the end of a recent episode, and she looks set to benefit the most from the exposure — in the short term at least.
Warner Bros. Discovery to Keep Discovery+ Standalone in Addition to Launching Combo HBO Max Streamer
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will keep Discovery+ as its own streaming offering in addition to launching the upcoming combined HBO Max/Discovery+ platform, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. This decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to launch the yet-to-be-named combined product of Discovery+ and HBO Max later this year.
Paramount Television Promotes Dominic Pagone to Head of Communications
Paramount Television Studios has promoted Dominic Pagone to head of communications. He will report to Chris Ender, executive vice president of communications at CBS, and Nicole Clemens, president of PTVS and Paramount+ original scripted series, who made the announcement Monday. Previously, Pagone served as senior vice president of entertainment public...
‘Liaison’ Trailer Sees Vincent Cassel, Eva Green Team Up to Catch Cyberterrorist (Video)
Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for “Liaison,” its first French and English-language original series, which will premiere globally on Feb. 24 and air weekly every Friday through March 31. The six-episode thriller, which stars César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA Award winner Eva...
How M. Night Shyamalan’s Worldview Has Changed From ‘The Village’ to ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Commentary)
“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.
Gina Rodriguez Scores Overall Deal With 20th Television
Gina Rodriguez, the star and executive producer of ABC’s upcoming comedy “Not Dead Yet,” has inked an overall deal with 20th Television. Under the agreement, Rodriguez will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her I Can and I Will production company. “Gina...
BBC Apologizes for Running Golden Globes Photo of Viola Davis Under Headline About Beyoncé Grammy Wins
BBC News started the week with an apology Monday morning, after the network ran a photo of Viola Davis on air, with a headline about Beyoncé. According to the network, “this fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”. The moment came on Sunday night, as the BBC was...
Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
”There are people who have been working two jobs because no one is observing them — two salaried, full-time jobs,“ one entertainment business professor says. Following Disney’s surprise CEO shift back to popular former chief Bob Iger in November, it is clearly more popular in the industry to be on Team Iger than Team Chapek.
‘La La Land’ Will Dance Its Way to Broadway
“La La Land” is headed for Broadway: producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday that Damien Chazelle’s six-time Oscar-winning film is being adapted for the stage. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway...
