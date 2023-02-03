ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laika Names Netflix Exec Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film and Series

LAIKA, the Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio behind modern classics “Coraline” and “ParaNorman,” is getting serious about entering the live-action space. The studio just named longtime Netflix executive Matt Levin as President, Live-Action Film & Series, a new role at the company. The first live-action project is a film based on John Brownlow’s thriller novel “Seventeen.”
Evan Rachel Wood and Josh Gad to Star in Alex Winter’s ‘The Adults’

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld, “Thirteen,” Running with Scissors”) will star alongside Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “The Wedding Ringer”) and Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) in Alex Winter’s murder mystery “The Adults.” Rocket Science will begin sales at Berline’s European Film Market.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
‘Scream VI’ to Be First Franchise Installment Released in 3D; Watch the Super Bowl Spot Now (Video)

“Scream VI” marks a couple of firsts for the iconic slasher franchise. For one, it’s the first to take place in New York City, moving the horror action outside of California and letting Ghostface roam free on the streets of NYC. But for another, it will be the first “Scream” movie to be released in 3D. Call it the “Avatar” effect? Or, “Avatar: The Way of Water” effect?
Paramount Television Promotes Dominic Pagone to Head of Communications

Paramount Television Studios has promoted Dominic Pagone to head of communications. He will report to Chris Ender, executive vice president of communications at CBS, and Nicole Clemens, president of PTVS and Paramount+ original scripted series, who made the announcement Monday. Previously, Pagone served as senior vice president of entertainment public...
How M. Night Shyamalan’s Worldview Has Changed From ‘The Village’ to ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Commentary)

“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.
Gina Rodriguez Scores Overall Deal With 20th Television

Gina Rodriguez, the star and executive producer of ABC’s upcoming comedy “Not Dead Yet,” has inked an overall deal with 20th Television. Under the agreement, Rodriguez will develop, direct and executive produce new series across all platforms through her I Can and I Will production company. “Gina...
‘La La Land’ Will Dance Its Way to Broadway

“La La Land” is headed for Broadway: producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday that Damien Chazelle’s six-time Oscar-winning film is being adapted for the stage. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway...
