Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list ! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
Allegheny County
[ Allegheny Elks Lodge #339 ]
- 400 Cedar Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15227
- Every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 6-8 p.m.
- Eat in and take out. Phone orders start at 5:45 p.m. Call 412-321-1834.
- Offers large fried or grilled fish (16 oz.) for $17, small fried fish (8 oz.) for $13 and grilled cheese for $7. Each meal comes with a choice of fries, man and cheese, stewed tomatoes or coleslaw.
[ Brentwood VFW Post 1810 ]
- 3801 Saw Mill Run Blvd. Brentwood, PA 15227
- Open Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eat in and take out: call 412-551-1212
- Click here for a look at the menu.
[ Christ United Methodist Church ]
- 44 Highland Road Bethel Park, PA 15102
- All Fridays during Lent excluding good Friday; lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Eat in and drive-thru
- Accepts cash, credit cards and checks
- Click here to see the menu
[ Clairton Volunteer Fire Department Club 46 ]
- 307 Division Ave Clairton, PA 15025
- Feb. 22 and every Friday during Lent from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eat in and take out
- Click here to see the menu
[ Croatian National Hall Javor ]
- 805 East Street Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Open on all Fridays during Lent from 4:30-8:00 p.m.
- Eat in and take out
- Offers fish, shrimp, sides and a Croatian bake sale
[ Eastern Area Prehospital Service ]
- 192 11th Street Turtle Creek, PA 15145
- Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent
- Eat in, take out, local delivery
- Click here for more information
[ First Class Caterers Inc. at The Edgewood Club ]
- 1 Pennwood Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15218
- Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Take out only
- 412-494-0555
- Click here for more information
[ Holy Family Parish at Saint Irenaeus Church ]
- 387 Maryland Ave. Oakmont, PA 15139
- Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday. Food will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
- Eat in and take out.
- Items available include baked, fried, and gluten-free fish, shrimp, and a salad bar.
[ Logan’s Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department ]
- 1001 Summit Ave. New Kensington, PA15068
- Fridays 4-8 p.m.
- Eat in and take out
- Visit their Facebook page for a look at their menu.
[ Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church ]
- 1000 Tropical Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Every Friday through March 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Eat in and take out
- 412-278-0841
- Menus are posted weekly here
[ Payne Chapel AME Church ]
- 601 Priscilla Avenue, Duquesne, PA 15110
- Every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.
- Eat in and take out
- Phone orders should be made to 412-466-6662
- Click here to place an online order
[ Presto Volunteer Fire Department ]
- 5228 Thomas Run Road Presto, PA 15142
- Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) and Fridays March 3, 17 and 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Take-out only
- Order in person, by phone or online
- Click here to place an online order
[ Renton Volunteer Fire Department ]
- 222 Renton Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15239
- Fridays during Lent
- Take-out only
- Check their Facebook page for when a menu is released
[ Resurrection Parish ]
- All Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- 412-833-0031
- Dine-in: St. Thomas More Family Life Center, 126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Pre-Order your Dine-In Meal at resurrectionpgh.org
- Curbside take-out: Ave Maria Academy drop-off circle (adjacent to the church parking lot) 134 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. For Curbside Take Out, please pre-order at resurrectionpgh.org
- Items available include Fried Fish, Fried Fish Sandwiches, Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp, Pizza, Pierogi, Mac & Cheese, French Fries, and MORE! Smaller portion dinners and Ala Carte Items are also available
[ St. Aidan ]
- St. Alphonsus Campus at 201 Church Rd. Wexford, PA 15090
- Dine-in dinner at The Ryan Center will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Take-out dinner in the Blessed Francis Seelos Academy school cafeteria will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Call (412) 585-3915 to order and pay over the phone or order online at https://www.fish-fry.org/ .
- To view the fish fry’s full menu, please visit: https://www.fish-fry.org/
[ St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church ]
- 4200 Homestead Duquesne Road, Munhall, PA 15210
- Fridays during Lent excluding Good Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Call ahead at 412-461-9271
- Limited dine-in seating, take-out available
[ St. Joseph Lenten Fish Fry ]
- 1313 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108
- Open on all Fridays during Lent from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; phone lines open from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Eat in, take-out and phone orders
- 412-329-7911
[ St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church ]
- 901 Hartman St, McKeesport, PA 15132
- Select Fridays: February 24, March 3, 10, 17. Times: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- PRE-ORDER OR WALK-UP ORDERS ACCEPTED. NO DINE-IN (TAKE-OUT ONLY)
- To pre-order, please call: (412) 287-6249
- Pre-orders are encouraged and will be taken weekly, Sunday through Wednesday
- Please visit the website for a full menu: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry
[ Wilkins Township VFC #3 ]
- 109 Powell Street, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
- Dine-in or take-out
- Every Friday in Lent from 4-7 p.m. 12-7 p.m. on Good Friday.
- Click here for a look at the menu.
Beaver County
[ Our Lady of the Valley Parish at St. Cecilia Church Hall ]
- 631 California Ave., Rochester, PA 15074
- To preorder, call either 724-775-3775 or 724-709-7426
- Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eat-in, take out, or delivery
- Click here to see the menu
Butler County
[ Cabot United Methodist Church ]
- 707 Winfield Road Cabot, PA 16023
- 724-352-2074
- Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Dine-in and carry-out offered
- For a full menu, visit: https://www.cabotumc.com/
[ Divine Grace Parish (formerly St. Ferdinand) ]
- 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
- 724-776-2899
- Lunch (take out only) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Dinner (take out or eat in) 4-7 p.m.
- For a full menu, visit: https://divinegracepgh.org/fish-fry
Fayette County
[ Creekside Grill ]
- 2005 Indian Head Road, Indian Head, PA 15446
- 724-455-3434
- Click here for more details.
[ Historic Church of St. Peter - St. Mary’s Social Hall ]
- 118 Church Street Brownsville, PA 15417
- 724-364-7070
- Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; no orders taken after 5:45 p.m.
- Dine-in and take-out
Washington County
[ Saint Katharine Drexel’s ]
- 208 Abromaitis Street Bentleyville, PA 15314
- 724-209-1370 ext. 424
- Feb. 3, 10, 17, 22; all Fridays of Lent, including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dine-in, take-out and curbside pick-up offered
Westmoreland County
[ Claridge Volunteer Fire Department ]
- 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge, PA 15623
- 724-774-2400
- All Fridays during Lent 11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Dine-in and take out
- Offers beer-battered fish sandwich dinners, shrimp dinners, chicken tenders baskets and haluski. Sides include mac bites, mozzarella sticks, hot pepper cheese balls and onion rings.
