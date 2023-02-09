ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list ! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.

Allegheny County

[ Allegheny Elks Lodge #339 ]

  • 400 Cedar Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15227
  • Every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 6-8 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out. Phone orders start at 5:45 p.m. Call 412-321-1834.
  • Offers large fried or grilled fish (16 oz.) for $17, small fried fish (8 oz.) for $13 and grilled cheese for $7. Each meal comes with a choice of fries, man and cheese, stewed tomatoes or coleslaw.

[ Brentwood VFW Post 1810 ]

  • 3801 Saw Mill Run Blvd. Brentwood, PA 15227
  • Open Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out: call 412-551-1212
  • Click here for a look at the menu.

[ Christ United Methodist Church ]

  • 44 Highland Road Bethel Park, PA 15102
  • All Fridays during Lent excluding good Friday; lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Eat in and drive-thru
  • Accepts cash, credit cards and checks
  • Click here to see the menu

[ Clairton Volunteer Fire Department Club 46 ]

  • 307 Division Ave Clairton, PA 15025
  • Feb. 22 and every Friday during Lent from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out
  • Click here to see the menu

[ Croatian National Hall Javor ]

  • 805 East Street Pittsburgh, PA 15212
  • Open on all Fridays during Lent from 4:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out
  • Offers fish, shrimp, sides and a Croatian bake sale

[ Eastern Area Prehospital Service ]

[ First Class Caterers Inc. at The Edgewood Club ]

[ Holy Family Parish at Saint Irenaeus Church ]

  • 387 Maryland Ave. Oakmont, PA 15139
  • Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday. Food will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out.
  • Items available include baked, fried, and gluten-free fish, shrimp, and a salad bar.

[ Logan’s Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department ]

[ Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church ]

  • 1000 Tropical Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216
  • Every Friday through March 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out
  • 412-278-0841
  • Menus are posted weekly here

[ Payne Chapel AME Church ]

  • 601 Priscilla Avenue, Duquesne, PA 15110
  • Every Friday during Lent, including Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.
  • Eat in and take out
  • Phone orders should be made to 412-466-6662
  • Click here to place an online order

[ Presto Volunteer Fire Department ]

  • 5228 Thomas Run Road Presto, PA 15142
  • Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) and Fridays March 3, 17 and 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Take-out only
  • Order in person, by phone or online
  • Click here to place an online order

[ Renton Volunteer Fire Department ]

[ Resurrection Parish ]

  • All Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • 412-833-0031
  • Dine-in: St. Thomas More Family Life Center, 126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Pre-Order your Dine-In Meal at resurrectionpgh.org
  • Curbside take-out: Ave Maria Academy drop-off circle (adjacent to the church parking lot) 134 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. For Curbside Take Out, please pre-order at resurrectionpgh.org
  • Items available include Fried Fish, Fried Fish Sandwiches, Baked Fish, Fried Shrimp, Pizza, Pierogi, Mac & Cheese, French Fries, and MORE! Smaller portion dinners and Ala Carte Items are also available

[ St. Aidan ]

  • St. Alphonsus Campus at 201 Church Rd. Wexford, PA 15090
  • Dine-in dinner at The Ryan Center will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Take-out dinner in the Blessed Francis Seelos Academy school cafeteria will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Call (412) 585-3915 to order and pay over the phone or order online at https://www.fish-fry.org/ .
  • To view the fish fry’s full menu, please visit: https://www.fish-fry.org/

[ St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church ]

  • 4200 Homestead Duquesne Road, Munhall, PA 15210
  • Fridays during Lent excluding Good Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Call ahead at 412-461-9271
  • Limited dine-in seating, take-out available

[ St. Joseph Lenten Fish Fry ]

  • 1313 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108
  • Open on all Fridays during Lent from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; phone lines open from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Eat in, take-out and phone orders
  • 412-329-7911

[ St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church ]

  • 901 Hartman St, McKeesport, PA 15132
  • Select Fridays: February 24, March 3, 10, 17. Times: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • PRE-ORDER OR WALK-UP ORDERS ACCEPTED. NO DINE-IN (TAKE-OUT ONLY)
  • To pre-order, please call: (412) 287-6249
  • Pre-orders are encouraged and will be taken weekly, Sunday through Wednesday
  • Please visit the website for a full menu: https://stsavapa.org/lentenfishfry

[ Wilkins Township VFC #3 ]

Beaver County

[ Our Lady of the Valley Parish at St. Cecilia Church Hall ]

  • 631 California Ave., Rochester, PA 15074
  • To preorder, call either 724-775-3775 or 724-709-7426
  • Lenten Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eat-in, take out, or delivery
  • Click here to see the menu

Butler County

[ Cabot United Methodist Church ]

  • 707 Winfield Road Cabot, PA 16023
  • 724-352-2074
  • Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Dine-in and carry-out offered
  • For a full menu, visit: https://www.cabotumc.com/

[ Divine Grace Parish (formerly St. Ferdinand) ]

  • 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066
  • 724-776-2899
  • Lunch (take out only) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Dinner (take out or eat in) 4-7 p.m.
  • For a full menu, visit: https://divinegracepgh.org/fish-fry

Fayette County

[ Creekside Grill ]

[ Historic Church of St. Peter - St. Mary’s Social Hall ]

  • 118 Church Street Brownsville, PA 15417
  • 724-364-7070
  • Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; no orders taken after 5:45 p.m.
  • Dine-in and take-out

Washington County

[ Saint Katharine Drexel’s ]

  • 208 Abromaitis Street Bentleyville, PA 15314
  • 724-209-1370 ext. 424
  • Feb. 3, 10, 17, 22; all Fridays of Lent, including Good Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dine-in, take-out and curbside pick-up offered

Westmoreland County

[ Claridge Volunteer Fire Department ]

  • 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge, PA 15623
  • 724-774-2400
  • All Fridays during Lent 11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Dine-in and take out
  • Offers beer-battered fish sandwich dinners, shrimp dinners, chicken tenders baskets and haluski. Sides include mac bites, mozzarella sticks, hot pepper cheese balls and onion rings.

WPXI Pittsburgh

