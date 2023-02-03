Lasting Decrease Seen in Risk for All-Cause Mortality After Bariatric Surgery
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- All-cause mortality and mortality from specific causes are reduced for decades after bariatric surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in Obesity.
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with prediabetes, vitamin D supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for progression to diabetes, according to a review published online Feb. 7 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The following is a summary of “Inflammation and Metabolism of Influenza-Stimulated Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells From Adults With Obesity Following Bariatric Surgery,” published in the January 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Green, et al. The immune system’s response to the flu is dysregulated by obesity. Determining treatment...
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you.
Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study.
The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose.
Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health.
Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
Patients with failing kidneys who need regular dialysis treatments still have sky-high rates of dangerous staph infections in their blood compared with people who don't need these treatments, according to a new Vital Signs report from the US Centers for…
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Social isolation and loneliness are independently associated with a higher likelihood of incident heart failure, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in JACC: Heart Failure.
People with a higher cumulative estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke, according to a new study published in the February 1, 2023, online issue of Neurology. The lower risk was found for both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage. An ischemic stroke is caused by...
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- In highly developed countries, Indigenous populations may have a higher rate of stroke, according to new research that highlights a dire need for more data and well-designed studies.
According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.
According to WebMD, two common types of stones include gallstones and kidney stones. Some people may be more prone to developing either one of these conditions due to several risk factors. For example, the risk factors for kidney stones include dehydration, family history, and obesity. An increase in your BMI (body mass index) correlates with a higher risk of developing kidney stones, per the Mayo Clinic. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the risk factors for gallstones include gender (women are more likely to develop gallstones than men), age (the risk of gallstones increases with age), obesity, excess estrogen, and rapid weight loss. Losing weight quickly, particularly through crash diets or weight-loss surgery, increases the risk of gallstones.
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Higher consumption of ultra-processed food (UPF) is associated with increased cancer burden and cancer-related mortality, especially ovarian cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 31 in eClinicalMedicine.
