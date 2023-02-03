ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Russia reportedly to test hypersonic missile during upcoming war games

By Sarah Carter
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcJhu_0kbeCEhQ00

Johannesburg — Russia will test launch one of its most advanced new hypersonic missiles during joint military exercises this month with China and South Africa off the South African coast, a Russian state-run news agency said Friday. A Tsirkon, or Zircon, missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and cruising at speeds up to Mach 9, or about 7,000 miles per hour, will be fired from the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov during the joint naval exercises, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

TASS quoted "a source close to Russia's defense industry" as saying a "training launch" of the missile would see it fired from the frigate at a "surface target" more than 310 miles away. TASS said Russian officials had not officially confirmed the plan.

The joint military exercise by the three nations, dubbed "Mosi II," is scheduled to begin on Feb. 17 and run for 10 days — notably continuing over Feb. 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That timing had already left U.S. officials "concerned" about the looming war games.

On Friday, David Feldmann, spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, declined to comment on the TASS report about a Tsirkon test launch. South African officials also declined to comment on the report.

Russia claims it used hypersonic missiles to attack Ukraine 07:28

Many nations, including the U.S. , have been working for years to develop hypersonic glide missiles, which can be harder to detect and intercept due to their speed and maneuverability. But Russia and China have outpaced U.S. efforts on the weapons systems thus far. Moscow claimed in March to have used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine. It would have been the first use of the weapon on any battlefield, although U.S. officials never confirmed one was actually used.

In late May, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted by TASS as saying it had conducted a successful test launch of a Tsirkon missile into the Barents Sea, hitting a target at a range of about 620 miles.

RIA Novosti, another state-owned Russian news agency, quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Jan. 4 as saying that during the training exercises with South Africa and China, "the actions of the crew on the use of hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles in various conditions will be worked out."

Inside the race to develop hypersonic weapons 02:21

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation, an organization founded by the late South African bishop and campaigner Desmond Tutu, released a statement on Jan. 20 saying the country's decision to hold a joint exercise with Russia "amounts to South Africa joining the war on Ukraine."

The statement lambasts the government's decision to take part as "the final abandonment by the post-apartheid South African government of the country's hard-won credentials as a moral bastion and force for human rights."

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would not comment on the TASS article and referred CBS News to earlier press statements on the exercise. It released a statement later Friday saying journalists would not be permitted to observe the exercise from aboard "any naval elements" — reporting trips typically referred to as "embeds" — but that more information would be provided at a news conference on Feb. 20, during the exercise.

Comments / 22

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
MONTANA STATE
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts. Rustem Umerov, a member of the team...
CBS News

CBS News

611K+
Followers
79K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy