Crossing Battle-Lines in 'Your Only Move Is Hustle' and 'The Great War'
Rob’s parking garage is falling apart thanks to a cold snap, but still found another way to experience weather in Against the Storm, a roguelite city builder with beaver people. Ren’s checked out Your Only Move is Hustle, a turn-based fighting game that plays like an old stickfight animation, and Patrick’s bopping beats in Rhythm Sprout. Naturally, Rob’s found yet another way to talk tanks, thanks to The Great War: Western Front. After the break, we take a dive into the question bucket to talk pranks, gentrification, and coastal food fights.
The Story Behind 2023's Surprise Hit Video Game 'Hi-Fi Rush'
E3 is apparently happening, but some of the biggest companies aren’t attending, an unannounced Titanfall game got canceled, and 343 Industries is apparently starting from scratch. But don’t worry, we cut through the doom and gloom to bring you a special interview with John Johanas, director of the colorful upbeat rhythm action game Hi Fi Rush, about making music games and how Zwan (??) ended up on the soundtrack. After the break, Ren is checking out Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder, Rob’s back on the boats with Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnought, and Patrick and Rob reflect on playing both versions of Dead Space.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Frank Dorrey’s Pop Culture-Laden Art Has Been Catching the Eyes of Greats
A white cloud of smoke engulfs Frank Dorrey when he picks up my video call. The artist is sitting in a lamp-lit room, with– what I’m assuming is – a joint in one hand while a black hoodie and beanie cloaks his face. “It’s cold here,” he...
Vice
The internet’s obsessed with these big red boots
There is a big, fuck-off boot and the internet can’t stop looking at it. MSCHF, the Brooklyn brand known for making footwear that sends folks into a frenzy – Lil Nas X wears them, Nike and Vans have sought litigation against them – have launched what they’ve appropriately called the big red boot. It is, as the name suggests, a big red boot. It’s a big red boot similar to the ones worn by Boots, Dora the Explorer’s sidekick, and Astro Boy, the manga hero. But they have never been made for real life wear – unless you count the sinister work of cosplayers. Now, for $350, you can wear the boots.
The Rules of Dating, According to Gen Z Filipinos
There are a few seemingly perpetual problems that every generation of Filipinos has had to face: How do you eat milkfish without getting a fishbone stuck in your throat? Why is another underqualified prick running for public office and winning? And how on God’s dying earth are we supposed to date?
Vice
Everything you need to know about A24's new liminal space horror movie
There was a stressful time on TikTok a couple of years ago when you would be scrolling through your FYP and a POV video will appear of a seemingly normal everyday space, usually teeming with life, now cavernous, made disconcertingly uncanny by its emptiness alongside eerie music. The overall effect? To make you feel deeply uncomfortable.
The ‘Family Guy’ Revival Is Upon Us
About ten years ago, something happened to Family Guy: It fell off. Or, maybe most of us just grew up, got sick of Seth MacFarlane’s schtick, and couldn’t stand to see another cutaway gag or hear Quagmire say “giggity” anymore. The show continued to air, as juvenile and politically insensitive as ever, but nobody talked much about it. Just acknowledging its existence became a faux pas, the type of confession that branded you as the sort of manchild still obsessed with Dane Cook and trying to “trigger” people.
This Project Celebrates Love Across Caste Barriers
Jyotsna Siddharth – actor, intersectional activist, artist, writer, feminist and founder of Project Anti-Caste Love – always knew that the many realities of caste existed in our offices, schools, even cinema. But they were not expecting to encounter them in their own romantic relationship. “It was revealing to...
Why Do People Believe Everything They Watch on TikTok?
Dakota Fink didn’t mean to spread a lie. Honestly, she didn’t. It was May 2021 and the 23-year-old LA-based model was wearing a face mask. “I was thinking I needed to be more involved with TikTok,” she says. So she decided to record a video as a joke: She’d pull off the flesh-coloured face mask on camera, and subtitle it with a claim that women had to peel layers of their skin off after their period.
Vice
Give us our gay Scooby Doo kiss now
Released just two years past the turn of the millennium, the live-action Scooby-Doo films capture an especially absurd moment in time: an era not far before streaming but a few decades after the advent of VHS tapes, one of strange, off-colour CGI, outrageously slay fashion, and the Kids Choice Award for their ‘Favourite Fart in a Movie’. Over 20 years after the premiere of Scooby-Doo: The Movie, audiences can look back fondly at the campy, body-swapping antics of Scooby and the gang on the dubious-sounding Spooky Island – but what if we told you it all could have been much, much camper, and much, much gayer?
CYBER: One Man’s Obsession With Being 18 Forever
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. What would you give to live forever? Hell, what would you give to have the body of an 18-year-old well into your 40s? That’s the goal of tech CEO Bryan Johnnson. He is, by his own estimation, the most measured man on the planet. He takes 112 to 130 pills a day. He eats a restrictive diet. He has automated his body. It’s an expensive process. And one that robbed him of what many of us would see as the simple joys of life. Drinks with a friend. Late night pizza. A little sugar in your bowl.
How to Be an Actually Good Roommate
Every shared house is a delicate ecosystem: Each roommate added and subtracted from the pond threatens to unbalance and destabilise the precious algae, bacteria and what kind of cheese is being kept in the fridge (“Sorry, what the fuck is Morbier?”). Sadly, you are also in the mix,...
How to Flirt with Your Crush Based on Their Rising Sign
This Valentine’s day, are you looking for astrology-based ways to flirt besides asking "What's your sign"?. Most astrology fans are familiar with their “big three”, or their sun, moon, and rising signs. Our sun signs relate to our ego and general personality, while our moon signs represent our private inner lives.
An Honest Review of the Balmuda Toaster (Yes, It Deserves a Nobel Prize)
I don’t use TikTok. Maybe that’s bad, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. Still, there are occasions when a TikTok cooking wave is so powerful that it still makes its way to me via friends and colleagues—that’s when I know a product or recipe is really worth investigating. Such was the case with a toaster from Japanese tech company Balmuda, which has apparently been breaking the internet. The idea of a bunch of Gen Z teenagers obsessing over toast is… actually comforting to me, somehow. As a bread enthusiast, it’s exciting to consider that maybe toast, of all things, is what can bridge the generations and bring peace to our broken nation. We’ll see what happens.
Vice
