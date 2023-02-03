ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County Daily Herald

Pitt tops Louisville, reaches rarified air in ACC play

Nike Sibande scored 15 points off the bench and Greg Elliott added 14 to fuel host Pittsburgh to a convincing 91-57 victory over Louisville on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. Sibande and Elliott each made four 3-pointers for the Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC), who have won four in...
