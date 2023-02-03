In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO