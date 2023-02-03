Read full article on original website
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Bustle
Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Had A Secret Reunion At The Grammys
The 2023 Grammys were quite the eventful night with Beyoncé becoming the most awarded artist in history, Harry Styles winning Album of the Year, and Adele finally getting to meet Dwayne Johnson. But there’s one moment that has the Swifties all abuzz, and that’s Taylor Swift going over to Harry Styles’ table to have yet another Grammys catch-up. A secret reunion, if you will.
Bustle
Beyoncé Has Officially Won The Most Grammys Ever & Twitter Is Losing It
It’s time to rename the Grammy Awards to the Beyoncé Awards. The “Formation” singer is now the Grammys’ most awarded artist ever after breaking the record for the most wins of all time during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Beyoncé now has 32 Grammys, beating the record set by the late composer Georg Solti, who won 31 trophies throughout his career. Beyoncé tied his record after winning Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” during the ceremony — but couldn’t accept that award in person because host Trevor Noah said she was “stuck in traffic.” Finally, once she made it to the ceremony, Beyoncé broke the record by taking home Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.
Bustle
Harry Styles Had A Major Stage Malfunction At The Grammys
Harry Styles has an incredible fandom. Much like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, the audience fights tooth and nail to get tickets to a Styles concert owing to the singer’s charming on stage persona and beyond incredible costumes. And yes, the Beyhive was livid about Styles taking home the Album of the Year award, but there was more drama afoot. (No, I’m not talking about that secret reunion with his ex, Taylor Swift.) No, this drama has to do with Style’s performance and the major stage malfunction you almost certainly missed.
Bustle
Kim Petras Just Made Grammy History
LGBTQ+ communities are making history at the Grammys. Kim Petras became the first openly transgender person to win the Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance for her number one collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy,” during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Smith also won their first Grammy since coming out as non-binary in 2019, marking a huge achievement for the non-binary community.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Bustle
Viola Davis Earned Her EGOT At The 2023 Grammys
It’s always exciting when a star earns the coveted (and very rare) honor of an EGOT — aka, achieving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Before the 2023 Grammy Awards, only 17 celebrities had the distinction of earning all four. But on Feb. 5, Viola Davis became EGOT winner No. 18.
Bustle
Taylor Swift’s Glitzy Grammys Look Is Giving Midnights
Surprise, Swifties! Despite speculation that Taylor Swift wouldn’t attend the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, the “Anti-Hero” singer caused a stir when she showed up in a bejeweled (*wink wink*) ensemble. She walked the red carpet in a midnight blue (again, *wink wink*) custom Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt.
Bustle
Wait, Is Happy Valley Not Actually Over?
As far as legendary shows in the canon of police dramas goes, the tense finale of Happy Valley Season 3 surely has to be up there with the greats. Following a six-year hiatus from the second season, the show’s return gripped the nation for six weeks, leading up to the finale which had a record-breaking audience of 7.5 million viewers. Show writer, creator, and executive producer Sally Wainwright has always maintained that the series would be a three-parter, but Rhys Connah’s recent comments have sparked the hopes of many. And so, will Happy Valley return for a Season 4?
Bustle
All The Clues Kaity & Zach Are Together After The Bachelor
Just three weeks into Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Zach and his potential suitors are already going on the kinds of dates usually reserved for much later in the show. It started with the season’s first one-on-one date, during which Zach brought Christina Mandrell to meet his entire family (which stirred up some jealousy among the rest of the women).
Bustle
Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year
Song of the Year is always a big award at the Grammys, but it was an especially tricky race during the Feb. 5 ceremony, with several fan favorites competing for the honor. Beyoncé could have added to her record-breaking evening with a win for “Break My Soul,” for example, while Swifties hoped that Taylor Swift might score the trophy for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” (She won Best Music Video, but nothing during the Sunday night telecast.) Adele, Lizzo, and Harry Styles were other artists with huge fandoms rallying behind them. However, Song of the Year went to a dark horse: Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.”
Bustle
Amanda Gorman’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down The Poet's 2023 Grammys Glam
At just 24 years old, Amanda Gorman has truly made her name known in the world of poetry and beyond. Not only has her most recent work, Call Us What We Carry, landed an impressive spot on the New York Times Best Seller List, but her powerful poetry collection’s audiobook has also earned a nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Bustle
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
Bustle
Florence Pugh Just Recreated Winona Ryder's Beetlejuice Wedding Look
This year’s Critics Circle Film Awards might’ve taken place in a swanky Mayfair hotel in London, but actor Florence Pugh’s striking red look for the occasion channelled more than a hint of the seven seas. I have to admit, Pugh’s dramatic brimmed hat looks a lot like Puss in Boots’ trademark headwear: a jaunty, musketeer-style d'Artagnan hat.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Lyrics
One of 2022’s biggest hits is also one of the oddest in recent memory. After years of making genre-defying, web-savvy soul music as a member of The Internet, Steve Lacy broke out as a solo artist with “Bad Habit,” which landed him major Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The lead single from his solo sophomore album Gemini Rights is an adventurous R&B anthem containing so many quotable lines wrapped in numerous hypnotic melodies that TikTok users immediately latched onto the song, helping it reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Bustle
The Bachelor?
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to the occasional medical emergency. Just last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, for example, Casey Woods injured his foot after passing out, and had to leave the beach (and the show) in an ambulance. Now, a contestant from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season seems to have sustained her own injury during production. Fortunately, she was able to get medical care and continue the show. But the question remains: what happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?
Bustle
Lizzo & Myke Wright’s Relationship Hit A New Level With Their “Hard Launch”
Lizzo hasn’t been hiding her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright from fans, but she has mostly refrained from showing him off on her social media in the year they’ve been dating. Well, no longer. The “Special” singer decided it was time for the “hard launch” of their relationship and posted four sweet couple photos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Saturday, Feb. 4.
