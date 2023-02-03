Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
Fox17
Lieutenant Governor marking Black History Month with tour of Battle Creek museum
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to be in Battle Creek Tuesday afternoon to speak with Black community leaders and take in the history offered in the area. Gilchrist will tour the Kimball House Museum, then hold a round table discussion on the impact of...
Fox17
Morenas Mini-Mony Day offering luxury elopements on Valentine’s Day
Can't wait until spring or summer to get married? A luxury event venue in Kentwood is offering a simpler and more affordable option for couples who want to get married on Valentine's Day. During Morenas Mini-Mony Day, Morenas Event Venue will be offering couples a place to elope in their...
Tasty Taco Joint To Open 3 Spots In Grand Rapids, Flint Wants In
Foodies should be excited. A fan favorite from the Western United States is opening multiple locations around the Grand Rapids area. Let's welcome Taco John's. It's sure to give Taco Bell a run for their money. What is Taco John's?. Taco John's is a fast-food taco spot with rave reviews....
Fox17
Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
Taco shop featuring local artists’ mural opening second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new, colorful taco restaurant will open soon in the Breton Village Mall in Grand Rapids. Condado Tacos, based in Ohio, is opening its second Grand Rapids location on Thursday, Feb. 16. The taco shop is known for its unique tacos, margaritas and tequila, according...
WWMTCw
Run Camp Week 1: Anchor Jessica Harthorn gears up for 12 weeks of training
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready! Anchor Jessica Harthorn is taking on a 12-week challenge, training for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon. Run Kalamazoo, a non-profit organization made up of some of the area’s most passionate runners, takes on hosting the training programs formerly known as Borgess Run Camp.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Feb. 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, Northview will need to defeat second-place Forest Hills Central...
JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road. “Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we...
