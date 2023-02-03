ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Morenas Mini-Mony Day offering luxury elopements on Valentine’s Day

Can't wait until spring or summer to get married? A luxury event venue in Kentwood is offering a simpler and more affordable option for couples who want to get married on Valentine's Day. During Morenas Mini-Mony Day, Morenas Event Venue will be offering couples a place to elope in their...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Woman arrives at Grand Rapids hospital with suspected stab wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot. We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval

KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
HOLLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy