ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Allied Services Integrated Health System announces staff promotions

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHA8e_0kbe85N900
Julie Brislin

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

As part of Allied Services Integrated Health System’s significant expansion for access to skilled nursing care in downtown Wilkes-Barre, the following promotions have recently been announced:

Julie Buratti Brislin, MBA, NHA, PCA: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Julie Buratti Brislin, MBA, NHA, PCA as the administrator for the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility located at 80 E. Northampton Street.

Brislin received her degree in Business Administration from Drexel University followed by her Master’s in Business Administration from Northeastern University. Brislin holds certifications as both a Nursing Home Administrator and Personal Care Administrator and brings more than 12 years of experience to her new leadership role in Wilkes-Barre.

Nicole Fueshko, RN, BSN: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Nicole Fueshko, RN, BSN as the Director of Nursing for the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility on 80 E. Northampton Street.

Fueshko received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Scranton. With more than 25 years experience in long-term care and director roles, Fueshko brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position.

Thomas Kravulski, MS, CCC-SLP: Allied Services Integrated Health System is proud to announce Thomas Kravulski, MS, CCC-SLP, as Director of Rehabilitation at the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility in Wilkes-Barre on 80 E. Northampton Street.

Kravulski earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Penn State University and a Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology from Towson University. In addition to his role as director, Kravulski also serves as a speech-language pathologist where he addresses concerns with speech, language, cognition, and swallowing disorders.

Rebecca McMahon, MS, OTR/L: Allied Services Integrated Health System is proud to announce Rebecca McMahon, MS, OTR/L, as Director of Rehabilitation at the Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

McMahon earned her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Misericordia University. Along with being an occupational therapist, in her role as director, McMahon will work closely with the interdisciplinary team assisting with developing goals and discharge planning for short-term residents, and maintenance, quality of life, and care-planning for long-term residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden prepares for season

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre area community gardens is now preparing for their third year of growing. President Jessica Letteer said they want to teach everyone about farming on top of being able to provide people here with free food. “If they want food access, they have food...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

WB Area officials: Education funding ruling ‘monumental,’ ‘historic’

WILKES-BARRE — After eight years of legal wrangling, COVID-19 delays and a lengthy trial, a Pennsylvania judge handed down what could be a transformative ruling Tuesday regarding state money for public education, siding with advocacy organizations, individuals and school districts — including Wilkes-Barre Area — that had joined to sue the state with a claim that the current funding system violates the state Constitution.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Wilkes-Barre PA

Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania, is a city that is rich in history and offers a range of activities for visitors and residents. The city was settled in 1769 and experienced its most prosperous period during the 19th century when coal resources were discovered, resulting in the city being known as “The Diamond City”.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages

A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

PennDOT highway safety survey available through Feb. 28

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey found at — www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. “In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “Many of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy