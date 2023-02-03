ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Xxxx
legalize marijuana! State make millions in revenue. Then get rid of property taxes n the gas tax.

Christopher Romesburg
how about letting tax payers keep their money, instead of a dictator distributing it like free candy. Business needs to finance their own, not steal it from citizens.

M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation

Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania projects to challenge Chronic Wasting Disease

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk continues to expand across Pennsylvania. However, several research initiative are being launched to increase our understanding of the disease and to develop tools to confront it. The first will look at the impact it has on deer […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Breaking down sales tax in Pennsylvania

Something a lot of people might not know is that you don't have to pay sales tax on certain things in Pennsylvania, like toilet paper. It’s a topic we first told you about in January when a local consumer advocate took Walgreens to court. Because of that story, Pittsburgh's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

New program connects uninsured Pennsylvanians to health coverage

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians without health insurance now have a new way to get coverage. State leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, announced Path to Pennie on Monday. The tax season program connects uninsured Pennsylvanians with health coverage through an optional tax form, the REV-1882. The Lieutenant Governor says...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania medical marijuana program being dominated by anxiety disorder prescriptions

Remember the fight over whether to legalize medical marijuana in Pennsylvania less than a decade ago? Parents of children who suffered seizure disorders and had fewer seizures when they used medical marijuana led that battle. When medical marijuana was approved, it was hailed as a victory for those children but also for the two political parties in Pennsylvania’s capitol coming together for a good cause.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

MORE PA 529 CONTRIBUTIONS IN URBAN COUNTIES THAN RURAL COUNTIES

A new report by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and the state Treasury Department examines trends in PA 529 accounts, which offer families savings on post-secondary tuition. It finds savings are more highly concentrated in urban counties than in rural counties such as Indiana. Between 2018 and March of last year, more than 60 percent of all PA 529 contributions went to urban counties, and rural students received an average $56 less per quarter than those in urban counties.
