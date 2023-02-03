ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTSE 100 hits record high as recession fears ease

By William Mata
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Iu6g_0kbe73va00

The FTSE 100 has reached an all-time high after the Bank of England presented a more optimistic than expected forecast for the economy.

Trading ended on Friday at 7,901.8, its highest-ever closing score, which beat the previous record of 7,877.45 from 2018.

The Financial Times Stock Exchange index is compiled of the 100 most valuable companies on the London stock exchange. The index was trading up more than 1 per cent on Friday, reaching a peak of 7,906.58 - beating the previous intraday high, also from 2018, of 7,903.5.

Global markets have been buoyant in recent weeks due to optimism that central banks will soon halt recent interest rate increases and a slowdown in inflation across key global economies. It is now believed the UK will experience a “shallow” recession.

On Thursday, the Bank of England hinted that UK interest rates could be nearing a peak as it hiked them for the tenth time in a row. The Bank said the move was needed to keep inflation down after it rose to 11 per cent last year, over five times the target of 2 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zs4qX_0kbe73va00

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it would only raise rates further if it sees evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.

In the US the Federal Reserve increased the base rate by 0.25 percentage point s on Wednesday, the smallest increase since last March.

Shares in London have also been boosted in recent weeks by the relaxation of Covid-19 rules in China, which have supported improvements for commodity stocks as the prices of raw materials improve.

It comes after a turbulent 2022 which saw the FTSE improve by less than 1 per cent despite the easing of pandemic restrictions, as the UK’s economic recovery was impacted by rampant inflation, higher interest rates and labour shortages.

Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told The Guardian : “Over the last few months, activity news outside of the US has surprised investors to the upside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBE59_0kbe73va00

The top riser of the day was Shell oil, up 3.6 per cent, one day after controversially reporting a record £32 billion profit.

The FTSE 100 is a largely international list and the wider FTSE 250 is a more contained perspective on how Britain is performing. However, the 100 does contain staple British brands such as Sainsbury, Tesco, Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest, as well as the pharmaceuticals firms AstraZeneca and GSK.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: "You might be forgiven for wondering why champagne corks are popping after what's been a pretty gloomy week for the UK economy, but markets aren't mired in the here and now, they're forward facing and investors like what they're seeing on the horizon.

"Interest rates might have risen for the tenth time, inflation might take until the autumn to appreciably cool, but the fact that the Bank of England is forecasting that the oncoming recession won't last as long as they'd feared is cause for celebration.

“But hold your horses, because it's the FTSE 100 that shot up past its previous closing high from May 2018, and not the more domestically focussed FTSE 250.

“London's blue-chip index is home to some of the world's biggest companies and those companies don't just make their money in the UK.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FTSE 100 pulls back slightly after striking new record

The FTSE 100 made gains on Wednesday but retreated after hitting an all-time record during a morning rally.Trading sentiment had been lifted by optimism that the UK could avoid recession this year after a report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).As a result, it rose as high as 7,934.3 points to pass the previous peak it reached on Friday.However, it drifted back slightly after a cautious opening for US markets.London’s top index moved 0.26%, or 20.46 points, higher to finish at 7,885.17.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “While the index did make a new...
The Independent

Rev Al Sharpton takes aim at UK’s ‘undeserved self-congratulation’ on race

Reverend Al Sharpton has cautioned the UK against getting too comfortable in the fight for racial equality.The renowned civil rights leader visited London to meet with Black activists, promote the UK’s biggest Black voter registration drive and meet with grassroots activists.His remarks come as the government took aim at a recent report by the United Nations which found that systemic racism is eroding the rights of Black people, boasting about the UK’s “hard-earned global reputation” as “an open, tolerant and welcoming country”.“It’s an undeserved self-congratulation,” Reverend Sharpton, 68, told The Independent. “For example, Black people are still stopped and...
The Independent

UK to investigate sending jets to Ukraine amid plans to train pilots

Rishi Sunak has asked the Defence Secretary to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine, Downing Street has said.It comes after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his visit to London to urge the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them to eventually be able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.Downing Street on Wednesday was keen to stress that any potential move to send jets...
The Independent

Heathrow Airport will set out third runway plans ‘in next few months’

Heathrow Airport will set out its third runway plans “in the next few months”.Chief executive John Holland-Kaye made the comments while addressing the Airport Operators Association conference on 31 January. The plans being reviewed are expected to cover a new runway which will be situated at the north-west of the airport, as well as new facilities. Heathrow’s website says plans “are currently supported by Government policy through the Airports National Policy Statement”, but Labour has voiced concerns.At the AOC conference, shadow transport minister Mike Kane said: “We probably have enough runway capacity as it is. What we have to do is...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy