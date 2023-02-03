ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McQuaid goal earns High School Play of the Week

The McQuaid hockey team has been rolling in the 2022-23 season. The Knights are currently ranked No. 2 in New York state. Their skill was on display on this week's UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week. Evan Kopacz took the puck down the ice and fed Matt Kozara who put it top shelf for the goal for the Knights.

