prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
13 WHAM
McQuaid goal earns High School Play of the Week
The McQuaid hockey team has been rolling in the 2022-23 season. The Knights are currently ranked No. 2 in New York state. Their skill was on display on this week's UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week. Evan Kopacz took the puck down the ice and fed Matt Kozara who put it top shelf for the goal for the Knights.
13 WHAM
Jim Boeheim issues apology following controversial statement made in ESPN interview
An article published by ESPN has again brought attention to Syracuse University's men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim. In an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Boeheim referenced multiple ACC schools that either brought in or retained high-profile players with large name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. "This is an awful place...
