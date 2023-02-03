ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

tapinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion

DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
NUTLEY, NJ
tapinto.net

Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place

I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private

FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
tapinto.net

Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs

(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
WAYNE, NJ
tapinto.net

Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

Kenilworth, Union County, NJ - A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on February 22nd 2023, will examine all aspects of the Kenilworth Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Fred Soos Jr announced today. “Verification by...
KENILWORTH, NJ
tapinto.net

Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
HACKENSACK, NJ
tapinto.net

Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
tapinto.net

Scotch Plains Police Chief Briel and Soon-to-Be Deputy Chief Sellinger Are Exemplary Officers

As the son of a retired Chief of Police, one of the special honors of my time in public office so far has been the opportunity to serve as liaison from the governing body to the Scotch Plains Police Department. In that role, I routinely meet with our Police Department’s leadership to understand and respond to the Department’s needs, and to overall facilitate a proactive relationship between our Township’s police and elected officials on a host of matters anywhere. That could be anything from traffic safety, to protecting our seniors from financial scams, to budgets, equipment, and community outreach.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
tapinto.net

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
tapinto.net

Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
DENVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Discover the Wonders of Space at the CCM Planetarium

Randolph, NJ: Curious about the quest for extrasolar worlds, how the telescope opened up the universe and other wonders related to the cosmos? Then, you’ll want to make space on your calendar for the latest schedule of shows at the County College of Morris (CCM) Longo Planetarium. Shows for...
RANDOLPH, NJ
tapinto.net

Yorktown State Trooper Arrested for Issuing Fake Tickets

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A New York State Trooper was arrested last month for issuing over 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents between May 2021 and Oct. 2022. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, was responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways while assigned to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant. He was placed on administrative leave in Nov. 2022.
YORKTOWN, NY

