ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Anne returns to maternity hospital 42 years after she opened it

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0fMZ_0kbe64qW00

The Princess Royal met mothers and their newborn babies when she returned to a maternity hospital she opened more than 40 years ago.

Anne toured the aptly named Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton and chatted to proud parents Amy Hartnell and David Austin, whose son Albert George was born on Thursday.

The maternity Hospital opened its doors on March 28, 1981, and Ms Hartnell, from Southampton, later said her father-in-law had been part of the police escort for the princess on the day she officially launched the medical department.

Parents Siobhan and Joe Biles, from Southampton, were also thrilled to introduce their new baby boy, Cody Harlo Joey Biles – born on Wednesday, to the royal visitor.

The Princess Royal, who is Patron of the Royal College of Midwives , also stopped to speak with long-serving midwives and those newly qualified from the hospital which provides a comprehensive service, including home birth, for about 5,000 women each year from Southampton and the surrounding area.

The hospital is also a regional centre for foetal and maternal medicine, providing specialist care for women with medical problems during pregnancy, and for those whose baby needs extra care before or around birth.

Emma Northover, director of midwifery at Princess Anne Hospital, said: “I know our midwives and hospital staff very much enjoyed having the opportunity to speak to her and highlight the great work happening across our midwifery teams.”

During her visit to the city, Anne also attended a reception at Southampton Civic Centre to recognise Southampton being awarded Lord Mayoralty status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The city won the coveted award last May and the new status, which entitles the mayor to be known as Lord Mayor , has been granted to three cities as part of previous Jubilee Civic Honours competitions: Chester in 1992, Exeter a decade later and Armagh in 2012.

Comments / 2

Related
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
msn.com

Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
justpene50

A woman gives her child to her sister, but the sister leaves nothing to her in her will

Once there was a family that included four daughters. The youngest daughter was the first to marry. She got married very young and soon had several children. The second oldest child was not married but became the mother of two sons. She was a savvy businesswoman and her significant other was also a man of great wealth. Having all the financial support she possessed, her boys never lacked anything.
americanmilitarynews.com

6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed

A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
The Independent

Merlin Griffiths shares cancer diagnosis update after ‘tough and fraught week’

Merlin Griffiths has shared a health update with fans as he undergoes treatment for bowel cancer.The 47-year-old TV personality, known for his role on First Dates, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Since then, he has had a tumour and part of his colon removed.Over the weekend, Griffiths shared that he’s “getting discharged from hospital” and that “it’s been a tough and fraught week” for him. “Phew. Getting discharged from hospital today. It’s been a tough and fraught week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Recovery will not be fast, but I’ll get there. And I’ve got much better TP at...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy