FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
brproud.com
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Baton Rouge man wanted as suspect in Alexandria deadly shooting, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Police Investigating Suspicious Incident After Horse Reportedly Collapses in Front of Southern Law Center
A horse has mysteriously collapsed in front of Southern Law Center according to reports out of Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, authorities are currently investigating the suspicious incident after images show a horse collapsed on the front lawn of the law center. Southern tells WBRZ that the horse was reportedly...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.
Man accused of trying to run over neighbor after domestic dispute
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to run over his neighbor in a Dodge truck following a domestic dispute. According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim told police Victor Vasquez-Mejia came home intoxicated and...
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Community and law enforcement leaders in Donaldsonville are meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss ongoing crime issues. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there were 32 shootings in 2022. Six people were killed and only four of the cases were solved.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies
ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning. Justin Chriss woke up to...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed from Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Crash on LA 42. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash on LA 42 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
theadvocate.com
One person dead, one in critical condition after early Monday crash on Burbank Drive
One person was killed and another is in critical condition Monday after a crash at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Aaron Lodge, 56, was driving south on Bluebonnet Boulevard shortly after midnight when his Hyundai Santa Fe...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City man pleads guilty to murder charge
A Morgan City man’s guilty plea on a murder charge means he’ll serve life in prison without parole, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office said. Louis Foret, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Feb. 1 as the trial was set to begin in the February 2021 shooting death of Chance Benoit.
EBRSO releases name of victim killed in Burbank Drive crash overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the name of a person killed in a crash in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a Ford...
