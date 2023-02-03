ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

isustudentmedia.com

Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success

There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Week 14 B1G basketball power rankings: Boilermakers knocked off, but can Purdue maintain its standing at No. 1?

Purdue was finally knocked off again, as Indiana took down the visiting Boilermakers in one of the most highly anticipated games of the Big Ten season. But Purdue had built such a big cushion in the conference standings that even with Saturday loss in Bloomington, it still holds a 2-game lead on Rutgers in the loss column and its up 3 games on Indiana and a host of others. Was the Boilermakers’ loss enough to knock them from their perch atop our B1G power rankings?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games. He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

