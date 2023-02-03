Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hood-Schifino pulls off wild circus layup in midst of fast start for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Jalen Hood-Schifino has quickly cemented himself as one of the top freshmen in the country and he’s affirming his case early in Indiana’s home matchup against No. 24 Rutgers Tuesday night. In a pretty bizarre set of circumstances, Hood-Schifino saw a circus layup go in to increase the...
isustudentmedia.com
Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success
There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
saturdaytradition.com
Week 14 B1G basketball power rankings: Boilermakers knocked off, but can Purdue maintain its standing at No. 1?
Purdue was finally knocked off again, as Indiana took down the visiting Boilermakers in one of the most highly anticipated games of the Big Ten season. But Purdue had built such a big cushion in the conference standings that even with Saturday loss in Bloomington, it still holds a 2-game lead on Rutgers in the loss column and its up 3 games on Indiana and a host of others. Was the Boilermakers’ loss enough to knock them from their perch atop our B1G power rankings?
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
WLFI.com
Students speak out after "mob" formed at Mackey arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For 8 hours Sunday, Purdue University student Gabe MacPhail camped outside of Mackey arena in hopes of getting a golden ticket, a season pass to Purdue basketball games. He told News 18 there were no trash cans, and no staff in sight as a...
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
Missing mom's husband considered 'person of interest' faces extradition to Indiana on unrelated charges
Xavier Breland - a person of interest in his wife Ciera Breland's disappearance - is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia on unrelated charges.
Comments / 0