NBA roundup: Thunder spoil LeBron James' record night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just...
Report: WNBA investigating Aces for potential cap violations
Potential violations of the WNBA salary cap prompted the league to investigate the Las Vegas Aces, The Next reported Wednesday. According to the report, the Aces allegedly made "under-the-table-payment offers to both current players and free agents the team has pursued." The Next, a website focused on coverage of women's...
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring king
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday for most points in league history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fallaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Deandre Ayton, Suns down Nets to spoil Cam Thomas' big night
Deandre Ayton tied a career high with 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns held on for a 116-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in New York. Ayton made 14 of 18 shots as the Suns won for the ninth time in 11 games. He also converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, and Phoenix never trailed again although it sweated out a shaky final minute.
Nets trade F Kessler Edwards to Kings
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings completed a trade Tuesday that sends second-year forward Kessler Edwards to Sacramento. The Nets also sent cash to the Kings while acquiring the draft rights to guard David Michineau, who currently plays for Napoli Basket in Italy. He also has played professionally in his native France.
After long trip, Raptors tip off against struggling Spurs
After a 4-3 road trip, the Toronto Raptors will open a five-game homestand Wednesday night against the floundering San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors completed their trip with a 106-103 victory over the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Still without O.G. Anunoby because of a wrist injury, the Raptors overcame a...
Knicks rally in fourth quarter to beat Magic
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the visiting New York Knicks rallied for a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points for New York, which has won two straight and five of its...
Grizzlies pull away in fourth quarter, blast Bulls
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help ignite a pivotal, 32-14 period for the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 104-89 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Chicago -- coming into Memphis on a three-game winning streak and playing the...
Long List of Bulldogs Receive Invites to the NFL Combine
As many Georgia players made the decision to end their chapter as a Bulldog over the last month, a long list of them are about to begin the next chapter in their careers. The NFL combine released their list of players that received an invite to participate in the event, and twelve Bulldogs received an invite.
Roster Construction is Dooming the Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled with consistency this season. One issue that has been a big part of Atlanta's unreliability began with how the roster was constructed last summer. This falls squarely on the front office, which has had its own problems this season. Atlanta's depth issues have shown many...
Nikola Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets' rout of Wolves
Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season and the host Denver Nuggets scored a season high in points in a 146-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 24,...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach. Flores, who is...
Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl
When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again.
