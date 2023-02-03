ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida St. battles Syracuse looking to snap home skid

The Atlantic Coast Conference's longest-tenured coaches will square off, with each team looking for some late-season momentum when Syracuse's Jim Boeheim takes on host Florida State's Leonard Hamilton in Tallahassee, Fla., on Wednesday night. Both teams snapped three-game losing streaks by winning their most recent contests. Syracuse (14-10, 7-6 ACC)...
Pitt tops Louisville, reaches rarified air in ACC play

Nike Sibande scored 15 points off the bench and Greg Elliott added 14 to fuel host Pittsburgh to a convincing 91-57 victory over Louisville on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. Sibande and Elliott each made four 3-pointers for the Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC), who have won four in...
