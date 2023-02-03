Read full article on original website
Related
wincountry.com
AUDIO: Commissioners turn up the heat on Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is demanding that County Treasurer Thomas Whitener give a full accounting of their investment funds and financial positions, as their annual audit is about to begin. Whitener was a no-show at yesterday’s board meeting when commissioners expected an...
wincountry.com
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo working to provide more day care opportunities
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City Commissioners will take their next step toward encouraging more affordable day care opportunities in Kalamazoo today. They have scheduled a presentation this afternoon on some of the efforts that are already underway to improve child care. City Commissioner Quianna Decker was the first...
wincountry.com
Survey says Kalamazoo residents supports arts and Public Safety, uneasy about economic future
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new survey shows that Kalamazoo residents are a little less optimistic about the future, and a little more unhappy with city services than they were two years ago. The survey by the National Research Center has been done in Kalamazoo every two years...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
Comments / 0