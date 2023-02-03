Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏀 Gradey Dick Named to Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Top 10
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Top 10, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry...
kuathletics.com
⛳️ Kansas Breaks School 54-hole Record at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 3-under par (69) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the UCF Challenge at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. The 18-team tournament field that featured 11 teams ranked in...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Home Wednesday to Host TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Allen Fieldhouse in the first Big 12 Conference meeting of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks to play Arkansas and Memphis
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is set for a pair of matches this weekend as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play against Arkansas on February 10 at 3 p.m. CT and Memphis on February 11 at 11 a.m. Kansas most recently went 1-1 during...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Win 40th Straight Big Monday Home Contest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80 on Monday night. Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Football Spring Showcase Date Set for April 7 at 7 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a thrilling 2022 season that saw the Jayhawks play in their first bowl game since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks will host their annual Spring Showcase at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT. The 2023 Spring Showcase will...
