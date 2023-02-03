Afterpay Celebrates the Industry’s Power to Create Positive Change at NYFW

As the returning title sponsor of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Afterpay has announced its programming for New York Fashion Week designed to break down barriers and support the next generation of creators while celebrating the industry’s power to create positive change and explore the future of fashion.

RunwayX by Afterpay , a new space at Spring Studios and hub for NYFW : The Shows, has been built to showcase emerging designers who represent the future of fashion. Beginning Feb. 11, 2023, Afterpay will give consumers a four-day front-row pass to eight designer shows including Aknvas, BruceGlen, Colin LoCascio, KGL, Melke, Private Policy, Sukeina and Tia Adeola. Consumers will have the opportunity to win tickets to these shows.

These designers all represent the changing industry and aim to “flip the script on traditional fashion,” by innovating everything from sustainable fabrics and inclusive designs to new platforms for participation. In addition to showing collections at RunwayX by Afterpay, select designers will participate in additional exclusive experiences.

The immersive consumer experiences include the “calling all New Yorkers!” open casting call being conducted by designer Colin LoCascio for his first fashion show this season. Additionally, in an experience named “This OR That,” all are invited to crowdsource a BruceGlen garment by voting for favorites on Instagram. The winning look will be unveiled during the designer’s runway show.

In the Afterpay Xperience, an immersive takeover of Spring Studios’ ground floor celebrating the future of fashion will invite consumers to win access to activities aimed at encouraging participants to step into and own their personal style. Activities include show viewing parties, runway-inspired photo moments, a customization station for deadstock garments, a fashion café hosted by Bluestone Lane, DJs and more.

Afterpay will also launch NYFW Afterclass with Colin LoCascio this season. The live, interactive workshop features the designer and entertainment journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi who will work with New York City fashion students to reimagine the fashion industry by creating a sustainable look using deadstock fabric from LoCascio’s upcoming collection.

On Feb. 13, Afterpay and IMG will present The Future of Fashion at NYFW: The Talks for invited guests. The panel, moderated by Nikki Ogunnaike, senior digital director of Harper’s Bazaar, will discuss fashion technology and innovation with experts including Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Afterpay, Lior Cole, American fashion model and Web3 entrepreneur, Leila Mashouf, cofounder and chief technology officer of Rubi Labs, and Matt Choon, chief executive officer and founder of Bowery Showroom.