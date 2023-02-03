ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
NJ.com

NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade

Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
NESN

Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE

If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates. Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and...
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
The Comeback

Former Boston mayor hired for key NHL job

For the past several years, Marty Walsh has been involved in politics in several different capacities, serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for nearly two decades, the mayor of Boston for seven years, and the United States Secretary of Labor since 2014. And now, it looks like he’s moving into something new: sports. According Read more... The post Former Boston mayor hired for key NHL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
