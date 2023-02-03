For the past several years, Marty Walsh has been involved in politics in several different capacities, serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for nearly two decades, the mayor of Boston for seven years, and the United States Secretary of Labor since 2014. And now, it looks like he’s moving into something new: sports. According Read more... The post Former Boston mayor hired for key NHL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO