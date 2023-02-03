Dr. Richard (Dick) Herron Mercer, D.O., of Kirksville, MO, died peacefully with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law by his side on Feb. 6, 2023. He was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Grove City, PA to William D. and Marie (Herron) Mercer. He graduated from Denison University in Granville, OH in 1951, and received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from AT Still University (Kirksville College of Osteopathy, KCOM) on June 4, 1955. On June 5, 1955 he married Bess Rose Appling and they were happily married 67 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Janis and son-in-law Jim McManus, nieces Marily Sampson, Dr. Melody Mercer, D.O., Nancy Barch and Sally Rockford, along with grand- and great grand-nephews and niece.

