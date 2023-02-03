ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Richard Dale McCollum, 81, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Richard Dale McCollum, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Apple Ridge Care Center in Waverly, Missouri. Dale was born November 27, 1941 in Winigan, Missouri, the son of the late Raymond Benville and Nellie Ina (Walker) McCollum. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lynn and Norman Raymond McCollum.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Dr. Richard (Dick) Herron Mercer, D.O., of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer

Dr. Richard (Dick) Herron Mercer, D.O., of Kirksville, MO, died peacefully with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law by his side on Feb. 6, 2023. He was born Sept. 13, 1929 in Grove City, PA to William D. and Marie (Herron) Mercer. He graduated from Denison University in Granville, OH in 1951, and received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from AT Still University (Kirksville College of Osteopathy, KCOM) on June 4, 1955. On June 5, 1955 he married Bess Rose Appling and they were happily married 67 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Janis and son-in-law Jim McManus, nieces Marily Sampson, Dr. Melody Mercer, D.O., Nancy Barch and Sally Rockford, along with grand- and great grand-nephews and niece.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Gary Kirkpatrick, 80 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Lee Baughman, 77 of Glenwood, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Lee Baughman, age 77 of Glenwood, Missouri passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Lee was born on July 10, 1945, in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of Dale Henry Sr. and Virginia R. Ream. Lee attended the McKinley and Gray elementary schools in Putnam County and graduated from the Unionville High School with the class of 1963.
GLENWOOD, MO
ktvo.com

Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident

DURHAM, Ill. (AP) -- Police say a western Illinois couple died at a hospital hours after a sheriff's deputy pulled them from a farm pond following an apparent ice fishing accident. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Sean D. Chaney, and his 50-year-old wife, Dawn A. Chaney, died Saturday...
DURHAM, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Iowa Hawkeye tradition inspires Van Buren County youth to do good deeds

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — A wave is universally recognized as a way to greet someone. Six southeast Iowa kids were inspired by a wave. Maddie Cocherell, Harrison Mahon, Kennedy Mahon, Brinly McEntee, Lilly McEntee and MaColie McEntee were riding the bus one day where they bonded over their love of the wave that's showcased at Iowa Hawkeye football games.
KEOSAUQUA, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Expansion of Kirksville park underway

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland park will soon be expanding. Crews in Kirksville are working to clear the property next to Jaycee Park on Osteopathy Street. The city acquired the land last year for the purpose of expanding the park. The property is about two acres and will increase...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Nearly 5 acres charred after trash fire gets out of hand

About four to five acres were charred in an Adair County field fire on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Adair County Fire Department was called out to a field fire, about 2 miles east of Kirksville on State Highway 6. Authorities at the scene told KTVO that the people...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday

MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy