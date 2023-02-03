Nearly $7M in illegal drugs seized in Lake County in 2022

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The north suburban Lake County Special Investigations group touted 2022 as a successful year in which the unit "continued to set records."

In 2022, the team opened 112 criminal cases, arresting 67, and seizing nearly $7,000,000 worth of Illegal drugs in Lake County, according to the County sheriff's office. They also seized 120 illegally possessed firearms-many of which were possessed by convicted felons.

“We have been placing a major emphasis on arresting drug traffickers, seizing illegally possessed firearms, all while holding those accountable who possess or sell them, and rescuing victims from human trafficking," said Sheriff John Idleburg in a statement.

Another Successful Year for Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special... Posted by Lake County IL Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 2, 2023

The amazing partnership we have developed with federal and local law enforcement is a significant reason SIG is so successful.

