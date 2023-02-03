‘Titanic’: James Cameron Recreates Floating Door Scene In New National Geographic Special To See If Both Jack And Rose Could Fit

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Watcher’ Star Maika Monroe Joining Nic Cage In Thriller ‘Longlegs’
The new horror/thriller “Longlegs” has added Maika Monroe to a cast that already includes the legendary Nicholas Cage. Directed by Osgood Perkins (“Gretel & Hansel”), the film will head to the European Film Market later this month looking for both domestic and international distribution. Filming is already underway in Vancouver, Canada.
theplaylist.net
‘Agent Elvis’ Teaser: Matthew McConaughey Voices A Deadly Secret Agent Version Of The King In Netflix’s New Animated Series
We’re mere weeks away from finding out if Austin Butler stuns awards pundits and takes home the Oscar for Best Actor playing the legendary Elvis Presley in the aptly titled “Elvis.” However, also in March, we’re going to see the next actor take on the coveted role as the King of Rock and Roll, but in a very different project, “Agent Elvis.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Consultant’ Trailer: Christoph Waltz Is A Maniac Executive In The Upcoming Prime Video Series
Christoph Waltz is an actor who is able to ride that fine line, in his performances, between scary and funny. You laugh at what he says but sometimes recoil in the darkness of the situation. And that very unique skill is put to good use in his new gig, as a scary executive in the series, “The Consultant.”
theplaylist.net
‘Die Hart’ Trailer: Kevin Hart, John Travolta & Nathalie Emmanuel Star In A Recycled Quibit Series For Prime Video
Once upon a time ago, you’ll recall a little platform called Quibi. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was a short-lived American short-form streaming platform that generated content for viewing on mobile devices. Essentially, if you ever thought, “oh man, the way things are moving, people might as well just make TikTok movies,” then Quibi has a similar idea of bite-sized narrative content. It didn’t work and failed in under a year, shuttering at the end of 2020. However, there’s a lot of content that never really saw the light of date on it, or at least not beyond what Quibi users saw. And what’s left of Quibi has been selling off that content. This leads us to “Die Hart,” a Kevin Hart action comedy series that once started as Quibi content that has been recut and shaped for Amazon’s Prime Video.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
theplaylist.net
‘Seven Veils’: Amanda Seyfried To Play Tortured Opera Director For Filmmaker Atom Egoyan
Actress Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) is coming off a big Emmy win for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s popular crime miniseries “The Dropout.” Another upcoming streaming series on the horizon for the actress is the Apple TV+ project “The Crowded Room,” a series adaptation of “The Minds of Billy Milligan” from Akiva Goldsman that co-stars Tom Holland, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, and more. With a solid batch of television work under her belt, we now have an idea of her next feature film project, and it will be in front of cameras soon.
theplaylist.net
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Trailer: Matthew Rhys Returns With A New Mystery & Plenty Of Legal Drama
In a world with far too many remakes, sequels, and reboots, it’s kind of nice to see one of these projects, which can be viewed cynically as soulless cash-grabs, actually turn out to be pretty great. That’s the case with HBO’s “Perry Mason.”. As seen in...
theplaylist.net
’80 For Brady’ Review: Amiable Football Comedy’s Sitcom Antics Make For A Decent Enough Experience
Tom Brady magically appears a few times throughout his first post-second-retirement win, “80 for Brady,” speaking to a super-fan played by Lily Tomlin. In one moment, she’s in the middle of a football throwing contest that takes place during other parts of her raucous Super Bowl adventure, and Brady offers sage advice straight from his historic quarterbacking experience: “Don’t worry about how hard you throw it—it’s all about accuracy and focus.” Tomlin’s Lou scores big using this advice, but so does director Kyle Marvin, who delivers an amiable comedy with four superstars sharing sitcom-ready antics while wearing Brady’s jersey in sequins.
theplaylist.net
‘The Department’: George Clooney To Direct A New Political Thriller Series For Showtime
I guess when you have George Clooney saying he’ll direct a new prestige drama series for you, it’s kind of hard to pass up. At least, in the case of Showtime, which just gave a straight-to-series order for a season of “The Department,” directed by the aforementioned Clooney.
theplaylist.net
‘Liaison’ Trailer: Eva Green & Vincent Cassel Star In A New Espionage Thriller Coming To Apple TV+ On Feb 24
Can we escape our past mistakes? The new Apple Original project “Liaison” explores complex connections — both personal and professional. It also represents the service’s next step into international programming, marking its first French and English-language series. Apple brings together an accomplished team to tell this story. Virginie Brac — who wrote and directed various episodes of “Engrenages” — created “Liaison” and “24” director Stephen Hopkins helms the entire season.
theplaylist.net
Brian Cox Says His ‘X2’ Director Bryan Singer Is “An Extraordinary Director” & Defends His On-Set Issues
Brian Cox is enjoying success right now, unlike any other time in his career, thanks to playing the patriarchal grump character in HBO’s Emmy-winning “Succession.” And over the past couple of years, the actor has been nothing short of a truth factory, with a memoir being published where he talks about everything and everything in a completely frank manner. But he’s also at the point in his career where he clearly has zero fucks to give. So, with that said, it’s not all that shocking that he would defend Bryan Singer.
theplaylist.net
Paul Schrader Doesn’t Understand ‘The Last Of Us’ Hype & Calls Episode 3 “Super Shmaltzy Gay Bro Euthanasia Melo”
Paul Schrader is one of the best filmmakers working today. Over the decades, he’s proven to be a risk-taking artist who isn’t afraid to push buttons or challenge the viewer. And over the past few years, he’s been willing to take that sort of attitude and use it on social media, where his Facebook posts have been filled with hot takes and savage criticism. No one is safe from Schrader’s critical opinion. Not even the most universally beloved series of 2023, “The Last of Us.”
theplaylist.net
Showtime Is Hoping To Create “Billions” & “Dexter” Expanded Franchises With Multiple Spinoffs Planned
Yes, Marvel Studios really kickstarted this idea of a “cinematic universe” more than a decade ago, but some of the most popular versions of this idea have sprung up in various other genres. Perhaps the most recent example is the absolute behemoth that is “Yellowstone,” which has been nothing but a huge success for Paramount and its streaming service, Paramount+, and spawned about a half-dozen spinoffs that are either already released or in the pipeline. Now, the executive behind the “Yellowstone” expansion is hoping to bring that success to Showtime and two of its biggest series, “Dexter” and “Billions.”
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’ Is Ending As Taylor Sheridan Plans New Matthew McConaughey-Led Franchise Extension Following Problems With Kevin Costner [Report]
As we’ve reiterated more times, we care to count in print and on our Yellowstoners podcast, its writer/director/showrunner/exec Taylor Sheridan’s world, and we’re just living in it. At least when it comes to the world of Paramount+, which is the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter turned TV-dynasty-empire-mogul’s domain. Sheridan’s the creative mind behind Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” currently the most successful and popular show on linear television; it’s spawned three spin-offs, at least three more in the works, and he currently has at least two shows on Paramount+ (“Mayor Of Kingtown,” “The Tulsa King”) and at least three more coming (one is “Lioness” with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.
theplaylist.net
Adam Sandler Says 1st Draft Of New Safdies Script Was 340 Pages Long
Ever since audiences experienced “Uncut Gems,” they were clamoring for another collaboration between Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers. There’s something about those guys working together in that film that produced real brilliance. And thankfully, a reunion is in the works, and according to Sandler, the Safdies are definitely not short of ideas for the upcoming film.
theplaylist.net
‘She is Love’ Review: Haley Bennett, Marisa Abela & Sam Riley Cannot Save This Improv-Heavy Experiment
An estranged couple reunites after ten years in Jamie Adams’ skeletal “She is Love.” That previous sentence both serves as the logline and entire plot for Adams’s lean improv-heavy dramedy, which features Sam Riley, Haley Bennett, and Marisa Abela adrift in a series of convoluted scenes that the trio attempt to “yes, and…” their way through. Anyone with a passing familiarity with Adams’s style — quirky character studies almost devoid of plot that, nonetheless, attract talent — will find little new here. Bennett, Riley, and particularly Abela do their best, but they are saddled with such thin characterizations that they barely pass as archetypes.
theplaylist.net
Ruben Östlund Recorded His ‘Triangle’ Oscar Nomination Reaction But… [Interview]
Eight years ago, Ruben Östlund made history, it just wasn’t the history he was hoping for at the time. After earning massive critical acclaim, his breakout black comedy, “Force Majeure,” was snubbed as Sweden’s submission for the International Film Academy Award. His reaction to the nominations was recorded and is forever available on YouTube (and other social media options) as “Swedish director freaks out when he misses out on Oscar nomination.” Happily, history did not repeat itself when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced last month.
theplaylist.net
Seth Rogen Cites Controversial ‘The Interview’ Release For “Seismic Shifts” In Hollywood
Comedian Seth Rogen has worn many hats over the years, from screenwriter to actor, producer, director, and more. And while promoting Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans” (a strong contender at next month’s Academy Awards), the funny man is also dishing about his experiences in Hollywood. You might remember that his 2013 directorial effort “The Interview,” co-directed with longtime pal/creative partner Evan Goldberg, was originally released by Sony Pictures. But hacking exploits and further threats from the government of North Korea, the leaders of which the film mocked, saw the film instead pulled from theaters leading to the pic being released on Google. The main crux of “The Interview” was that a pair of American media types were recruited by the CIA to assassinate the country’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un, which of course, inflamed tensions between the two countries and made Sony/everyone involved with the film a target of the hermit nation including potential attacks at screenings.
Comments / 0