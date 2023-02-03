‘Titanic’: James Cameron Recreates Floating Door Scene In New National Geographic Special To See If Both Jack And Rose Could Fit

Once upon a time ago, you’ll recall a little platform called Quibi. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was a short-lived American short-form streaming platform that generated content for viewing on mobile devices. Essentially, if you ever thought, “oh man, the way things are moving, people might as well just make TikTok movies,” then Quibi has a similar idea of bite-sized narrative content. It didn’t work and failed in under a year, shuttering at the end of 2020. However, there’s a lot of content that never really saw the light of date on it, or at least not beyond what Quibi users saw. And what’s left of Quibi has been selling off that content. This leads us to “Die Hart,” a Kevin Hart action comedy series that once started as Quibi content that has been recut and shaped for Amazon’s Prime Video.

