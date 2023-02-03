Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Dawn L. Masteller, 49
Dawn L. Masteller, 49 of Minneapolis, formerly of Alexandria, died on Friday, January 27th. A celebration of Dawn’s life will be held in the Spring. Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home fire in central Minnesota claims the life of two dogs
(Stearns County, MN)--Officials with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire near St. Martin. An off-duty firefighter passing by reported seeing smoke coming from the residence. He knocked on doors and tried to alert any potential occupants. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and together they checked the house further for any occupants and were able to determine it was unoccupied. The homeowner arrived home after being notified of the house fire. They advised firefighters and law enforcement that there were a couple of dogs inside. The dogs were reportedly found dead in the basement of the house.
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire in central Minnesota damages home near Watkins
(Stearns County, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that started while trying to restart a furnace at a home in Luxemburg Township near Watkins. The resident told deputies she came home and the heat wasn't working. The woman says she called the homeowner, who told her how to restart the furnace. Smoke started coming from the vents later, when she called 911. No one was injured in the fire.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl dealing with head trauma suffered while skiing
(Paynesville, MN)--A central Minnesota girl is dealing with a serious injury she received while skiing. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, reportedly suffered a "significant head trauma" in the accident. The incident took place on Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to her GoFundMe page, Jo has since been heavily sedated. It says too that she "is fun and cheery." Most importantly, "Jo is a very strong girl. We know she is going to fight thru this!" The page says the girl's mother, Melissa Weis, will be out of work for the foreseeable future as she cares for Jo.
voiceofalexandria.com
Slick roadways cause crashes overnight in Douglas County
(Douglas County, MN)--Most of central and west central Minnesota picked up some freezing rain on Monday. Early today, (Tuesday) roadways are reportedly slick. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say that there have been a couple of crashes early this morning along I-94 due to slippery roadways. Officials say the crashes don’t appear to be serious.
voiceofalexandria.com
Silo explodes near Osakis, firefighter is injured
(Orange Township, MN)--On Saturday morning, the Osakis Fire Department and Douglas County Deputies responded to a fire at 13461 Cemetery Road SE in Orange Township where a silo was reportedly on fire. According to the report, as efforts were being made to put out the fire, Osakis Fire Department reported the top of the silo blew off. Two fire trucks were struck by the top of the silo. One truck was put out of service due to the damage. One firefighter was taken to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
Comments / 0