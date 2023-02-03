ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU

COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
COLUMBIA, SC
How Deion Sanders, Colorado football earned 'hard' commitment from LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson

Ju'Juan Johnson's love for his home state knows no bounds, and on his visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado football program a couple of weekends ago, he made it known. "I told the coaches from Colorado it was going to be hard to get me from (Louisiana) because I love this place," Johnson said. "But my relationship with Coach Prime and his foundation, it won me over honestly."
BOULDER, CO
Making the case for LSU football's Jayden Daniels as a strong 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly took a risk last spring when he decided to bring in Arizona State quarterback transfer Jayden Daniels from the portal. The Tigers already had three scholarship quarterbacks: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. Brennan had SEC starting experience. Nussmeier had a talented arm and could start in 2023 with Brennan gone. Howard was a top-40 freshman signee who could eventually push Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boys hoop squads head into final regular season games

WCHS (20-9) faces one more district foe when they tangle with Ascension Christian (13-13) at home Feb. 14. The Bulldogs face a potentially tough challenge in non-district fare when they host 4A foe St. Michael the Archangel (21-7) on Feb. 16. Plaquemine also has its eyes on a home berth...
WHITE CASTLE, LA

