ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Twitter’s latest bad idea will kill vital research and fun bot accounts

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCsn3_0kbdxk0800
Critics argue the new changes will cause more harm than good. Deposit Photos

Elon Musk has long claimed Twitter suffers from a major bot problem. But his latest attempt to fix the dubious issue has many critics worried about the collateral damage. On Thursday, the social media platform’s official developer account announced the company will no longer offer free access to its application program interface, or API, beginning on February 9. Third-party users and developers have long relied on data obtained through the Twitter API for research projects, information dissemination, as well as popular generative text and image bots.

“While Twitter has long charged researchers to access older tweets, the ability to use a robust and researcher-friendly API to scrape Twitter data was a fantastic resource,” recounts Matthew Hannah, an assistant professor of digital humanities at Purdue University.

Hannah explains he previously utilized automated API tools to track Twitter conversations regarding trending topics like the QAnon movement for his own work. The platform’s research-friendly interface proved “incredibly useful” for teaching students how to understand and work with Twitter data in the classroom, he added. “I fear that is now a thing of the past,” he says.

Another unfortunate byproduct to Musk’s latest disruption to the online Twitter ecosystem will be the deaths of many positive bot projects that have for years provided users with entertainment and creative content. Cameron Ezell, creator of a bot that tweeted random screenshots from King of the Hill to its 78,000 followers every 30 minutes, confirmed via the account on Thursday that its tenure on Twitter would cease next week. “I hope Twitter changes course between now and then, but if not you can follow another version of this account over on Mastodon,” Ezell said via the “King of the Hill Screens” account.

“It’s really shameful and is going to take away a lot of the joy people get from using Twitter,” Ezell writes to PopSci. “When people follow a stupid account like [mine], it’s just because it makes their timeline a little more interesting… [it] just drives home the point that this is going to make people spend less time on Twitter.”

Ezell isn’t alone in migrating their project to the decentralized social media platform. Others such as Mark Sample’s “Moby Dick at Sea” and “ClipArt1994” accounts, are also planning Mastodon transfers.

“In the darkest times on Twitter, these accounts often brought a spark of joy and humor, and this decision betrays a fundamental misunderstanding about what makes Twitter enjoyable for so many,” Hannah also argues.

Since assuming control of Twitter in October 2022, multiple reports indicate Musk has consistently struggled to generate reliable revenue streams through the social media platform. Although Twitter subsequently mentioned that a “paid basic tier will be available instead,” the specifics remain unknown as to what that could entail. On Wednesday, Musk claimed Twitter’s free API is “abused badly right now” by “bot scammers & opinion manipulators,” and lamented the lack of verification process or fees. “Just ~$100/month for API access with ID verification will clean things up greatly,” he concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

The bizarre story behind a viral man-eating lion hoax

This story was originally featured on Outdoor Life. The Internet can be a dark place, and it got a little darker on Friday, Jan. 27 when Esquire Middle East published an article titled “Trophy hunter eaten alive by brother of lion he shot for an Instagram post.” The headline alludes to controversy, bloodshed, revenge, and a debate over trophy hunting. But there’s one problem. Every element of the article is fake.
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Berleezy's YouTube Account Has Been Deleted Due to Violations of YouTube Policy

Fans are wondering what happened to Berleezy following the news that his YouTube account has been deleted. There hasn't been a lot of explanation provided for the deletion of the influencer's account, but YouTube did say that his account had been banned "due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity and sexual content." Given the deletion of his account, though, many want to know what the exact violations were.
NME

Youtuber MrBeast responds to backlash over video “curing 1,000 blind people”

YouTuber MrBeast has responded to criticism over a video in which he helped 1,000 blind people get access to sight-restoring surgeries. The content creator is well known for his lavish acts of generosity in his videos. In the past he has given away a private jet and offered people $100,000 (£83,830) to quit their jobs, while also giving his 100millionth subscriber an island. He is also known for his philanthropic endeavours, launching a food bank charity in 2021 and raising money to plant trees and remove plastic waste from oceans, rivers and beaches.
Creative Bloq

I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept

Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
BBC

Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral

A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
CBS Miami

"Sushi terrorism" prank videos spark outrage, and sympathy, in Japan

Tokyo — A handful of unhygienic pranks at sushi conveyor belt restaurants in Japan have sparked stock slumps, venue overhauls and legal action, along with furious social media commentary. Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media including Twitter and TikTok in recent days, some of them apparently weeks or even years old.In one, viewed nearly 40 million times on Twitter, an apparently teenaged customer licks the top of a communal soy sauce bottle and the rim of a teacup he then places back on a shelf, before licking his finger and touching a piece of sushi as it...
Science Focus

Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist

Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Google unveils ChatGPT rival

Google unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that is seemingly a rival product to the increasingly popular ChatGPT feature. According to Google’s CEO, more AI tools from the search giant are on the horizon.   Meanwhile, we’ll dive into how TikTok is facing increasing criticism from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers as they seek to ban…
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

A Machine Crushed Us at Pokémon

For a brief moment, we could taste victory. On the first turn of our online Pokémon battle against the player Athena2023, our Aegislash dealt some serious damage to Athena2023’s Gengar. One more blow like that, and Gengar, a little purple ghost with a sinister grin, would be toast.But Athena2023 had other ideas. Before we could make another move, Gengar blew away Aegislash, a levitating Pokémon with the appearance of a zoomorphic sword and shield, with a single attack. The point of a battle is to use your team of six Pokémon to knock out all six of your opponent’s, and...
Popular Science

Google’s own upcoming AI chatbot draws from the power of its search engine

Google announced on Monday that it is launching an AI-powered chatbot it’s calling Bard “in the coming weeks.” While this might look like a response to ChatGPT—OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot that has been getting a lot of attention since it launched late last year—the reality is that Google has been developing AI tools for more than six years. And although these tools have not been previously made available to the public, now, that might start to change.
Popular Science

Netflix used AI-generated images in anime short. Artists are not having it.

Contrary to what Netflix may say, there isn’t a massive labor shortage. Instead, low pay and often strenuous working conditions may be pushing away artists from the work while the genre ascends to new heights of popularity. But the supposed lack of available talent is what led to Dog and Boy, Netflix’s recent “experimental effort to help the anime industry” that appears to have backfired rather spectacularly since its debut on Tuesday.
Popular Science

Popular Science

62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy