Is TRON Lightcycle / Run at Disney World Size Inclusive?

If you are asking yourself, “Am I too ‘fluffy’ to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run?”. The short answer is, most likely, you are fine. As a larger guy, I’m constantly worried about the fit of new coasters. Disney has built most attractions like Expedition Everest and Slinky Dog Dash with ample room, whereas Universal is hit and miss.
NEW Coffee Art in Disney World? Yes, Please!

Disney is Celebrating Soulfully all month long for Black History Month!. There are tons of new eats around the parks that we’ve been trying, and the month isn’t even close to being over yet. If you’re a big coffee fan, here’s why you need to head to Disney Springs sometime this month!
Do you think Frozen Ever After will get this huge upgrade at Disney World?

Do you think Frozen Ever After will receive this much-needed update? Frozen Ever After Many guests questioned when Disney planned to replace the beloved ride, Maelstrom, in the Norway Pavilion with a Frozen-themed ride. Guests are invited to hop on an ancient Nordic boat and voyage through scenes of the film. This journey includes many of our favorite songs […]
New transportation refurbishment at Walt Disney World

Getting around Walt Disney World will be a bit more challenging now that one option is now closed. Find out the full details and best alternative routes before your next trip. Disney Transportation There are many differing opinions on transportation options, largely depending upon which Disney Resort you are staying at and also which Park […]
What New Disney Popcorn Bucket Would You Design?

If you are enjoying a lazy Sunday and looking for something to daydream about, we’ve got some weekend Disney fun to occupy your thoughts. Today, I was looking at Disney’s Popcorn Buckets of the past and inspiration for new ones started to come into my mind. It made me wonder what our DIS community would answer if asked what Popcorn Bucket they wanted to see in the future. I’ve seen a few of the international ones that have been available at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney; they are nothing short of incredible, even to someone like me who isn’t even a fan of the concept.
3 FREE Disney Figment Wallpapers for Your Phone!

Disney just dropped a few freebies featuring our colorful pal, Figment!. EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts is already in full swing, with guests sampling creative food and drink marketplaces, celebrating the return of the iconic Figment Popcorn Buckets, and solidifying their place in art history with a few creative pop-up photo art stops! So how can you get in on the fun from home?
Do You Bring Props to the Disney Theme Parks?

Have you ever been on a Disney vacation and maybe seen other guests with the most perfect prop, whether it was on an attraction or posing with a character for a photo?. One time when I was on the Haunted Mansion attraction, we were in the scene where Madame Leota says, “Wizards and witches, wherever you dwell, give us a hint by ringing a bell,” and someone in the Doom Buggy next to ours had a bell in their hand, stuck it out far in front of them, and rang it! I thought that was just the coolest thing and then started thinking about other fun props you and I could bring to the parks for a bit of added magic.
The ULTIMATE Guide To Disney Mugs!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. They’re the perfect gifts, perfect pencil holders, perfect desk decor, and perfect vessel for your morning cup of coffee! You can always use just one more mug. Okay,...
Every Disney World Ride Closure in 2023

Disney is such a magical place for so many reasons — the views, the nostalgia, and of course, the food! However, for many of us, the most exciting part of Disney — like any other theme park — are the rides and attractions!. Lots of new and...
Walkway Between Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Magic Kingdom To Close For Refurbishment

Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa will find the new walkway to the Magic Kingdom closed temporarily as the resort prepares more buildings and rooms for renovation. What’s Happening: The walkway that connects Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is set to be closed for refurbishment beginning February 13th, and reopening later this spring, […]
New Light-Up Walt Disney World Ornament Available

Visit Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe at Magic Kingdom for all your holiday decoration needs, including this new light-up Walt Disney World ornament. This Sketchbook ornament is a blue orb with a gold cap and ribbon. It’s open on one side, showing the four Walt Disney World theme park icons (Cinderella...
Why You’ll Want to Book a 2024 Disney Cruise

There’s just SO much to do on a Disney Cruise. You can meet a ton of characters, eat some AMAZING food, explore themed settings, take fun excursions, eat MORE amazing food (yes, we’re all about the food), and more. Some special events also take place aboard ships, and two of these events will be returning for 2024 cruises!
TRON Lightcycle Run Problems for Larger Guests

TRON Lightcycle Run is now in previews at Magic Kingdom, and there have been reports of larger guests not fitting into the ride vehicles due to weight, height, and more. This post will discuss what’s happening, how certain body sizes have had problems, and takeaways from past precedent. Unfortunately, all of this was inevitable. TRON […]
If You’re Expecting Intense Travel Crowds To Go Away, Don’t

Throughout the peak part of the pandemic, travel was more heavily restricted and many folks remained home instead of taking their annual trips. But that has since changed. As restrictions began to loosen, all of that pent-up travel demand led to HUGE demands for vacations and the things that come with them (rental cars, etc.). Disney has seen some pent-up demand for its parks. But now that travel restrictions have been loosened for quite some time, is that demand going away? Will some of those longer lines at the airport be getting shorter soon? The news is not necessarily what you might want to hear.
Ranking The Best Resort Hotel Quick Service Restaurants In Disney

Are you looking for a great place for a bite to eat at a Walt Disney World Resort? These are Disney’s best quick-service restaurants around the resort hotels. Dining at a Disney Resort Hotel Quick Service Location If you are looking for great food in Walt Disney World, you do not necessarily have to head […]
Happy 70th Anniversary to Peter Pan and his Friends!

After a week of counting down the days, the occasion has finally arrived. Today marks the 70th anniversary of the Disney classic tale Peter Pan. Not only is this well-known as a beloved attraction in the Disney theme parks, but the original film also lives on to stand the test of time, entertaining generation after generation flawlessly. The story of magic, adventure, and friendship is timeless, speaking unwaveringly to all audiences through mischievous characters in a pixie-dusted setting of pure escapism.

