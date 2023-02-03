Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery
While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
614now.com
Popular national dining guide releases list of its top Columbus restaurants; Here’s what made the cut
Foodies in central Ohio have likely been wishing for a Columbus guide from The Infatuation, a popular online food platform dedicated to covering and discovering restaurants in cities around the world. Late last year, that wish came true, as The Infatuation released a list of the 18 best restaurants in...
614now.com
According to ‘Food & Wine,’ this Columbus restaurant has the best BBQ in Ohio
Last August, “Food & Wine” released a list of the best barbecue in every state. And their top spot for The Buckeye State is right here in Columbus. While this likely doesn’t come as a surprise to the eatery’s sizable fanbase, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit was tapped by “Food & Wine” as Ohio’s best barbecue purveyor.
614now.com
Dublin sandwich shop and bakery announces permanent closure
A North Market Bridge Park vendor is calling it quits. BREaD Bakery + Cafe, which opened at the Dublin marketplace in early 2021, will close for good at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19. Owner Kim Hendrix told 614Now that BREaD is closing because she plans to retire. BROUGHT TO YOU...
614now.com
Shawarma and more highlight fast-casual Middle Eastern eatery coming to near east side
The offerings at the Trolley District’s East Market are about to become even more eclectic. Saba Columbus, a fast-casual Middle Eastern grill, is preparing to open in the East Market. The market is located at 212 Kelton Ave., and Saba’s vendor stand will be located next to Creole 2 Geaux inside the East Market.
614now.com
The Bubble Run is coming to Columbus
If you’re struggling to make exercise more fun, how about adding an obscene number of bubbles to your daily jog?. The Bubble Run, a traveling 5K fun run that incorporates (you guessed it) lots and lots of bubbles, is coming to the Columbus area. The event recently announced the...
614now.com
Gourmet hot dog restaurant opening this week at Easton
Later this week, the anticipated second location of the popular hot dog spot Weenie Wonder will open its doors. According to Erin Frum, Director of Engagement at Rise Brands, Weenie Wonder’s Easton storefront will officially open its doors on Feb. 9. A grand opening celebration will be held on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
614now.com
This Columbus brewery is hosting a rock paper scissors tournament
You’ve probably used it to decide where to eat dinner, or which movie to see on a weekend night, but one Columbus brewery is creating an entire tournament around rock paper scissors. On Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., Seventh Son Brewing Co. will host ROSHAMBO 2023, the second-annual iteration...
614now.com
Central Ohio natives bring Columbus-style pizzeria to Arizona
For anyone from central Ohio, the sight of a pizza with a cracker-thin crust and square-cut pieces typically means you’re back home in Columbus. But that’s not always the case. In 2017, a pair of Franklin County natives launched an eatery selling Columbus-style pizzas and buckeye candies. We...
614now.com
Upscale American restaurant coming soon to Buckeye Lake
A new eatery plans to bring upscale American fare to Buckeye Lake. The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub, a new contemporary American eatery, is slated to open later this month. The new concept, which is located at 10880 Mill Dam Rd. in Buckeye Lake, is approximately 30 minutes away from Downtown Columbus.
614now.com
Here’s why geocaching might be your kids’ favorite new hobby
Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have new geocaching activities for the adventure-seeking kiddo and family members in your life. The park’s geocaching activities combine the outdoors with a little bit of technology, and can be a fun and exciting way for kids to explore the parks and learn more about their environment while perfecting a set of unique treasure-hunting skills. Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure-hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.
Comments / 0