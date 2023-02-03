Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have new geocaching activities for the adventure-seeking kiddo and family members in your life. The park’s geocaching activities combine the outdoors with a little bit of technology, and can be a fun and exciting way for kids to explore the parks and learn more about their environment while perfecting a set of unique treasure-hunting skills. Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure-hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO