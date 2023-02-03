Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union address
When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism — even in the face of open hostility. The spectacle of Biden smiling and offering a pointed riposte through multiple rounds of heckling...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders draws sharp contrast with Democrats in GOP rebuttal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a combative speech Tuesday evening in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, drawing a sharp contrast with Biden as she delivered a series of blistering criticisms of the president. Sanders called Biden “unfit to serve as commander in chief,”...
Fact-checking President Biden’s State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. Here is a fact check of some of the claims from Biden and the Republican response by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders:. Cutting the deficit. Biden claimed his administration cut the federal deficit by “more than $1.7...
Biden speech takeaways: More conciliation than conflict
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters in the midterm elections handed control of the House to Republicans. Facing a new reality of a divided Congress in a bitterly partisan Washington, Biden nevertheless made the hopeful appeal in his State of the Union address that the American electorate is uninterested in its elected leaders “fighting for the sake of fighting” and that “there is no reason we can’t work together.” He called for unity and tried to emphasize conciliation over conflict, easier to do in the rarefied setting of a State of the Union address, seemingly impossible to sustain in such divided times.
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association. That’s according to two people familiar with his plans. The hockey players’ union has been searching for a new executive director to take over for Don Fehr. A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in videos posted online during his tenure from 2014 to 2021 as mayor of Boston. Walsh’s departure would make him the first of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet secretaries to leave.
Toll of police brutality on display at State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Seated near first lady Jill Biden were the mother and father of Tyre Nichols, who died after being savagely beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers last month. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a child,” Biden said after introducing RowVaughn and Rodney Wells to a standing ovation. “But imagine what it’s like to lose a child at the hands of the law.”
Biden to focus on vets, cancer patients, others in speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address to call for new steps to help veterans and cancer patients, fight drug addition and provide more access to mental health care. It’s a somewhat new version of steps Biden outlined last year in these four areas. He called it a “unity agenda” because they are issues that few people can oppose. Aides say Biden will use Tuesday night’s speech to outline some new steps to go after illicit drugs, help veterans and cancer patients and make mental health care more available.
State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden’s speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has finished with his State of the Union address in the House chamber. Rather than rolling out policy proposals, the president tried to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition. He declared that two years after the Capitol riot, America’s democracy was “unbowed and unbroken.” And the president called on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the country. Biden said his stewardship has delivered results both at home and abroad, and he also set out to prove his fitness for a likely reelection bid.
Senators form bipartisan Colorado River caucus as tensions rise in West over water crisis
As the Colorado River sinks further into crisis and tensions rise between Western states over how to divvy up painful water cuts, a bipartisan group of senators are formalizing a new caucus to examine how Washington could help. What began as an informal group convened by Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper...
States push to enshrine protections for tribal children
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A handful of U.S. states are considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law. Supporters say it’s urgent as they await a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the federal law. The act requires states to notify tribes when Native American children are removed from families due to abuse or neglect allegations. It says such children must be placed with extended family, members of their tribe or other Native American families whenever possible. Lawmakers in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota are considering bills this year. Ten other states have similar laws. New Mexico’s took effect this year.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has passed a bill requiring teachers to alert parents before calling their child by a different name or pronoun. While sponsors say the bill is needed to keep parents informed about what their children are being taught in public schools, critics say it would make schools unsafe spaces for LGBTQ and questioning children to explore their identities. The proposal, which passed the Senate 29-18 on Tuesday, would also prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms. It now heads to the House, where Republicans are one seat shy of a supermajority and likely would need some Democratic support to push it through.
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — As U.S.-China relations cool amid trade disputes and espionage fears stoked by the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the Atlantic Coast, lawmakers in Congress and at least 11 statehouses are weighing legislation to further limit foreign ownership of farmland. The proposals were introduced earlier this month out of concern for long-term food security and land potentially being used as a perch for spying, a claim getting even more attention after the spy balloon crossed over the U.S. The efforts reflect how worries about Chinese influence have expanded beyond Washington, D.C.
