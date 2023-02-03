Have you ever been on a Disney vacation and maybe seen other guests with the most perfect prop, whether it was on an attraction or posing with a character for a photo?. One time when I was on the Haunted Mansion attraction, we were in the scene where Madame Leota says, “Wizards and witches, wherever you dwell, give us a hint by ringing a bell,” and someone in the Doom Buggy next to ours had a bell in their hand, stuck it out far in front of them, and rang it! I thought that was just the coolest thing and then started thinking about other fun props you and I could bring to the parks for a bit of added magic.

