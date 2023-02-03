National security expert comments on spy balloon over Montana: 'The Chinese never do anything without intentionality'

Jim Carafano , a leading expert in national security and foreign policy challenges at the Heritage Foundation, joins the Marc Cox Morning Show to discuss the Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over Montana.

Carafano contends that this isn't likely a huge threat but the United States government needs to identify the motive instead of assuming.

"The Chinese never do anything without intentionality," says Carafano.

