Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Bullets and Bandaids shares veterans’ experiences
One World Brewing West will host Bullets and Bandaids Volume 4: The Next Steps on Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. The traveling exhibit features artwork and storytelling by over 40 veterans, plus local artists including Ryan O’Sullivan. “It’s incredibly moving and really touching,”...
Mountain Xpress
Area fitness centers emerge from COVID-related downturns
Danny Sharpe feels good about membership trends at Biltmore Fitness, the Asheville gym he’s owned since 2014. “The last six months I’m extremely happy and optimistic,” he says. “Very happy.”. Mindee Mettee, senior general manager of Asheville Racquet Club, has similar thoughts about the club’s two...
Mountain Xpress
New meal prep program targets community health
Shaniqua Simuel is on a mission to change lives through food. She is not a nutritionist or a dietitian; instead, she considers herself a community-based advocate and enjoys helping others think about their relationship with food. Last year, Simuel started a whole-food meal preparation program called Change Your Palate following...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
hendersonville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Music on the Rock Concert Series
What better way to kick off the 2023 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Don’t miss your chance to catch these world-class tribute artists on ‘the Rock’ February-April. Tickets are now on sale. Here Comes...
Asheville’s New A-Frame Campground Brings Scandinavia to Appalachia
The drive into Asheville somehow never disappoints. On the evening I arrived, the highway carved its curved path through actually smoky mountains, the ridges furthest in the horizon appearing a dark blue against the setting sun. When you enter the city along the French Broad River you pass muddy industrial parks, breweries, bike shops, rafting outfitters, and eclectic galleries—a scene incongruous to the French Renaissance chateau just outside of town that draws tourists.But that quirkiness, along with its access to some of the best outdoors activities in the eastern half of the United States, is a central part of Asheville’s...
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: The evolution of the local vitamin and herb scene
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Bill Cheek, who co-owns Nature’s Vitamins & Herbs with Mike Rogers, shares insights on the most popular vitamin and herbs in Asheville, the changing landscape of the business and ways he stays healthy.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’
A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
nctripping.com
20+ Great Things to Do in Waynesville and Nearby!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Waynesville, North Carolina, is known by many as the fun place to be in Western NC. As the largest town west of Asheville and the county...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
FOX Carolina
Greenville patient says acupuncture helped with the symptoms of cancer treatment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Feb. 4th is World Cancer Day and treatment for cancer can take a big toll on patients both physically and emotionally. But there are some ways patients can get relief. A recent study found that acupuncture may help alleviate pain and anxiety for cancer patients....
asheville.com
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford
Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
