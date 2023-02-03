Read full article on original website
Related
How NOT Working with an Accredited Land Consultant Hurts You
As a buyer, you do not have to shell out money for a real estate agent. In other words, you do not pay for the agent (the seller does). However, you can lose money (maybe lots) by not working with one, especially one not experienced in agricultural land, farm, and ranch sales or 1031 Tax deferral exchanges. Picking the correct agent to assist you in a land transaction can be a critical investment.
Sulphur Springs ‘Destination Imagination’ advances at Mesquite 2023
The Sulphur Springs Middle School competed in their first Destination Imagination (DI) competition on Saturday at Mesquite Poteet High School. The Middle School took four teams to compete and came home with two first place and two fourth place finishes. The Engineering team took 4th Place in their completion “Thrill...
ketr.org
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
PHOTOS: Driver missing after major crash on SH64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH64. “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt,” said […]
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply thief
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply. The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. […]
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 2/3: Ten Things I Learned From the 2023 Ice Storm
I can’t recall experiencing an ice storm the magnitude of what we just went through. It was beautiful in its starkness, and the cracking of the icy limbs in the wind was eerie. It wasn’t until a day or two later when the snapping of the broken limbs seemed to echo around me before I realized it was not an echo, but rather trees limbs falling from all directions.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs PD Identifies Burglary Suspect
Sulphur Springs Police identified the suspect who forced entry into two climate-controlled storage buildings on WildCat Way. The Sulphur Springs PD’s Facebook page and the East Texas Radio.com website and Facebook pages showed a security photo of his face and vehicle. During the break-ins, the suspect stole guns, ammo, a crossbow, and other items. As a result, they issued a warrant for his arrest.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 2/3
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Give your heart some love. A simple heart scan called “Coronary Calcium Scoring” can detect your risk of cardiovascular disease. This noninvasive exam takes only minutes to perform and can detect heart disease in early stages. This a screening that is good for all men and women ages 40-70 with an intermediate risk for coronary artery disease. Cardiac CT Calcium Scoring Scan is only $75 at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs. You can schedule an appointment by calling 903.606.4019.
Chamber Connection for 2/2 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Act now if you would like a table or tickets to the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Banquet. There are a limited number still available. We will celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on...
No. 10 ranked Wildcats keep winning streak alive
The No. 10 ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Liberty-Eylau Friday night, in what was the second night of a back-to-back. The night before, Sulphur Springs handled Paris, beating them 69-47 in their sixth consecutive victory. Though back-to-back’s are rare at this point in the season, the Wildcats were hoping to keep their winning ways going and get off to another hot start.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0