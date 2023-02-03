ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Students earn American history essay awards

Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County

Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
roseville.ca.us

Roseville Junction entertainment destination taking shape

Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin’s Whitney High to welcome U.S. Navy Concert Band for free show

National Tour stop comes to Placer and Sacramento region in March. Rocklin, Calif. – America’s Navy is coming to Rocklin, California, one of 15 cities across six states to host performances by the United States Navy Band during its 2023 national tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ash answers call of duty

When Shelley Martell’s husband Bruce, a paramedic with the Contra Costa Fire Department lost his faithful companion, she saw firsthand the impact the loss of his best friend had. It also got her thinking about the importance animals play in the lives of everyday heroes and, more importantly the benefits they provide. Martell’s vision, The Paw Platoon Placement Program, launched soon after.
FOLSOM, CA
foodgressing.com

Mochinut Sacramento: Mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs & BBT

Mochinut is a chain in the US that specializes in Mochi Donuts. Mochi donuts are a delicious hybrid between mochi and the American donut; they feature a unique texture that is soft and fluffy at first bite but then transforms into a chew similar to that of mochi. These donuts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
Motorious

Sparky The Tesla Burns In California

Maybe someone can create a new cartoon mascot to build awareness about what to do in case of an EV fire?. We know electric vehicle fans get really tired of coverage every time a Tesla catches on fire, but it happened again in the Sacramento, California area and the photos look horrific. This time the electric car wasn’t entirely destroyed, with some body panels miraculously left relatively intact, although the front end of the Tesla is literally toast.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom

El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers

Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Person rescued from Folsom house fire

FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday. Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

Placerville Police Department crime log Jan. 19-25

The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:20 a.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Forni Road. 10:51 p.m. Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of being drunk in public on Main Street. Jan. 21. 1:16 p.m. Officers cited a 34-year-old woman who...
PLACERVILLE, CA

