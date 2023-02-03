Read full article on original website
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
californiaglobe.com
The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon
As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades
Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job
Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
localocnews.com
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
CalMatters: Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
– Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly...
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources
STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
Hanford Sentinel
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero
The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads
California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
