Placerville, CA

R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon

As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE

