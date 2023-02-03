Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO