Oregon State

Big Country News

Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms

SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals

Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes.
thelundreport.org

Oregon hospitals back bill to compensate them for patients with nowhere to go

More than 400 patients are stuck in Oregon hospital beds unnecessarily who can’t be discharged and don’t generate revenue, and now hospitals are asking the Legislature for financial relief. The patients can’t be released because they still need care at one of the state’s skilled nursing or long-term...
opb.org

Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
kptv.com

Nurse staffing crisis threatens healthcare system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a crisis in healthcare: Nurses are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate. According to a 2022 nurse staffing report, more than 27% of nurses nationwide quit their jobs in 2021. Most agree there’s a nurse staffing crisis, but how to deal with it is where the debate begins.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed

Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic

Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan

The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
