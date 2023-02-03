Read full article on original website
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
kptv.com
New bill would create sustainable source of funding for Oregon crisis services
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A public hearing was held Monday night for a new house bill that aims to create revenue for crisis services in Oregon. House Bill 2757 would create a sustainable line of revenue for crisis services, including the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline. The National Alliance on Mental...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals
Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes.
Oregon state economists explain why workforce holes remain hard to fill
It is still extremely difficult for employers in Oregon to find employees to fill their open positions, according to Oregon’s state Economist Mark McMullen who testified Thursday in front of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business.
State treasurer wants more people to use the Oregon College Savings Plan
The Oregon State Treasury’s Office wants more state residents to take advantage of the Oregon College Savings Plan – especially more low-income families and minority families.
Plethora of new laws now on the books in Oregon
Legislation runs the gamut from public safety to worker rights and strengthening the economy
‘We have to do more’: Oregon Gov. Kotek details homeless, mental health, education budget
At the end of January, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her budget proposal for the next two years with priorities like addressing housing and homelessness, funding mental health services and education -- featuring a $116 billion price tag.
thelundreport.org
Oregon hospitals back bill to compensate them for patients with nowhere to go
More than 400 patients are stuck in Oregon hospital beds unnecessarily who can’t be discharged and don’t generate revenue, and now hospitals are asking the Legislature for financial relief. The patients can’t be released because they still need care at one of the state’s skilled nursing or long-term...
opb.org
Environmental win in Alaska affects Oregon fishermen
Your browser does not support the audio element. Bristol Bay in Alaska will remain protected under the Clean Water Act, according to a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency. The decision effectively blocks a proposal to build a gold and copper mine there. The region has a bountiful sockeye salmon fishery. Oregonians head to Bristol Bay during the summer to fish commercially and sell their catch to buyers in the Pacific Northwest. We hear more about what the decision means for Oregonians from commercial fishermen Perry Broderick and Reid Ten Kley.
kptv.com
Nurse staffing crisis threatens healthcare system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a crisis in healthcare: Nurses are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate. According to a 2022 nurse staffing report, more than 27% of nurses nationwide quit their jobs in 2021. Most agree there’s a nurse staffing crisis, but how to deal with it is where the debate begins.
Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed
Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon sports and recreation organizations worried about inherent risk liabilities
Local gyms, Little League organizers and ski areas are all concerned their liability waivers could be useless due to "inherent risk," a phrase that every other western state has in state law.
kpic
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
BLM recommends these places to see for free on George Washington’s birthday
On Feb. 20, the Bureau of Land Management is waiving day-use, recreation and standard-amenity fees for its public lands to honor George Washington’s birthday, providing free access to more than 16 million acres of public land across the Pacific Northwest.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years into Oregon's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, policy makers are debating reinvesting addiction funds into cities and public safety.
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
