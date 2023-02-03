Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom
El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Jan. 23-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:30 p.m. Battery was reported at an apartment complex on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. 4:39 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 62-year-old man suspected of making criminal threats and willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner on Stone Broke Road in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Mountain Democrat
Students earn American history essay awards
Two students from schools in El Dorado Hills and Folsom were awarded bronze medals for their winning American history essays about the Second Continental Congress, which met in May 1775 and was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. The essay contest was sponsored locally by the Charlotte Parkhurst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Folsom.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
Mountain Democrat
Ash answers call of duty
When Shelley Martell’s husband Bruce, a paramedic with the Contra Costa Fire Department lost his faithful companion, she saw firsthand the impact the loss of his best friend had. It also got her thinking about the importance animals play in the lives of everyday heroes and, more importantly the benefits they provide. Martell’s vision, The Paw Platoon Placement Program, launched soon after.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime Log: Jan. 26-31
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:40 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism and obstruction after she reportedly there a substance at a. Vehicle on Placerville Drive. 3:06 pm. Grand theft was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:13 p.m. Battery was reported on Moulton...
Mountain Democrat
Body found on Highway 50 in Cameron Park
The westbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for more than three hours Friday night following the discovery of a dead body near the exit for Cameron Park Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A report was made to CHP that a pedestrian was struck by a driver around...
Mountain Democrat
Human Rights Commission on chopping block
“I don’t see the board at this time allocating what I see is the enormous amount of resources that are really needed to make this successful.”. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is considering disbanding the county’s Human Rights Commission. What was supposed to be a conversation...
Mountain Democrat
Chambers pleads not guilty in vehicular manslaughter case
In El Dorado County Superior Court Monday morning Erica Chambers pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a Nov. 11, 2022, fatal crash on Highway 50. The 35-year-old Camino resident was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI and...
