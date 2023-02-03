Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Related
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Raley’s to close Heavenly Village location, remains dedicated to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For 60 years Raley’s has served the South Lake Tahoe communities with locations at Heavenly Village and in Tahoe Valley on the opposite end of town. In June, the Village location is set to close due to an expiring lease. Chelsea Minor, executive...
Mountain Democrat
South Lake Tahoe VHRs: Judge seeks more info in Measure T appeal
A Sacramento judge is asking for additional information to make a final decision on the appeal of Measure T, which would restrict vacation home rentals in South Lake Tahoe. The citizen-led Measure T prohibits VHRs outside the city’s tourist core and commercially zoned areas. It narrowly passed in 2018, leading to multiple appeals.
Mountain Democrat
Program aide arrested on ORHS campus
A contracted aide working on the Oak Ridge High School campus reportedly had more than study material in her vehicle’s trunk. Kylie Alexis Cunningham, 26, who worked with an El Dorado County Office of Education program offered on the El Dorado Hills campus, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, selling/distributing and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid as well as possession of marijuana, liquor and a controlled substance on school grounds. Deputies booked Cunningham into the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. She was later released, according to inmate records.
Mother of Rocklin fentanyl overdose victim attending State of the Union
(KTXL) — President Joe Biden will be giving his State of the Union address on Tuesday and a leading voice in Placer County’s fight against fentanyl will be the guest of Congressman Kevin Kiley. Laura Didier lost her 17-year-old son Zach Didier to a fentanyl overdose in 2020 and has become a strong partner of […]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Jan. 23-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:30 p.m. Battery was reported at an apartment complex on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park. 4:39 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 62-year-old man suspected of making criminal threats and willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner on Stone Broke Road in El Dorado. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
KCRA.com
Proposed East Wheatland Expressway could ease congestion by popular pumpkin patch
A community meeting is set for Tuesday evening in Wheatland to discuss a proposal aimed at reducing congestion, providing more emergency routes and decreasing vehicle accidents along Highway 65. The highway is a popular corridor used to reach Bishop's Pumpkin Farm and Beale Air Force Base, one of Yuba County's larger employers.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system
SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log Jan. 19-25
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:20 a.m. Officers arrested a 43-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant on Forni Road. 10:51 p.m. Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of being drunk in public on Main Street. Jan. 21. 1:16 p.m. Officers cited a 34-year-old woman who...
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado boarders and skiers succeed at slalom
El Dorado High School ski and snowboard teams dominated the second and third races of the season for El Dorado County’s West Slope high schools. The South 1 Division of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation met at Sierra-at-Tahoe Jan. 30 and Boreal Mountain California Feb. 3. More than 200 racers from El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa and Union Mine high schools, as well as Amador County’s Amador and Argonaut high schools participated in the slalom races, where two timed runs are combined to rank competitors.
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
KCRA.com
Man faces several charges related to molesting children, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges related to molesting children, and detectives think there may be more survivors. Elton Glenn Ward, 49, is charged with 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
Bradshaw Animal Shelter hosts Adopt-a-thon, waives dog adoption fees
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Meet your match at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter!. The animal shelter held the event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday to get some of their dogs, cats and rabbit new fur-ever homes! The shelter waved all adoption fees for dogs due to their high volume.
Sacramento Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old
(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police. At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 near 30th and N street, where they began administering CPR to the child. Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, […]
Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
Comments / 1