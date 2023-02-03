Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

GRANITE BAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO