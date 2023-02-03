Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city’s light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.
Comments / 0