Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
Driver arrested, vehicle impounded after 120 mph chase with police
(KTXL) — The driver of an Infiniti was arrested and had their car impounded after driving more than 120 miles per hour during a police pursuit in West Sacramento on Monday night. While on West Sacramento patrol officers spotted a black Infiniti driving on the wrong side of the road at a “high rate of […]
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime Log: Jan. 26-31
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:40 a.m. Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of vandalism and obstruction after she reportedly there a substance at a. Vehicle on Placerville Drive. 3:06 pm. Grand theft was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:13 p.m. Battery was reported on Moulton...
Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
crimevoice.com
Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack
A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Sacramento County, CHP says
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train near North Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire The pedestrian was found dead after the collision, according to North Sacramento CHP. CHP said that the incident occurred near Roseville […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Vehicle registration fraud, loitering at school, public nuisance
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 28. Xue Lu Kludjian, 41, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
California Teen's Boyfriend Allegedly Stabbed Her To Death, Then Ran Over Her Body
Saraiah Acosta had been dating Devian Lewis on and off for the last two years. Police say he killed her last week, then led them on a high-speed chase before he was shot. A California teen was found stabbed to death and run over with a car, and police suspect her on-again, off-again boyfriend is responsible.
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
Suspect steals truck from hardware store, leads deputies on pursuit, sheriff says
(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area. — Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in ‘dispute among families,’ officials say According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had […]
Mountain Democrat
Body found on Highway 50 in Cameron Park
The westbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for more than three hours Friday night following the discovery of a dead body near the exit for Cameron Park Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A report was made to CHP that a pedestrian was struck by a driver around...
Carjacking suspect leads deputies on chase through residential area
(KTXL) — A man was arrested on Jan. 26 after a brief chase with law enforcement with what appeared to be a firearm, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was spotted in a vehicle that had been carjacked at gunpoint the previous night and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. – […]
KCRA.com
Man found dead after standoff, house fire in Sacramento County
ELVERTA, Calif. — A man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in the Elverta area of Sacramento County, officials said. Earlier, a man was barricaded inside the home. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said its firefighters and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office went to a home in the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle.
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
KCRA.com
Man faces several charges related to molesting children, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges related to molesting children, and detectives think there may be more survivors. Elton Glenn Ward, 49, is charged with 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14...
Fox40
10-year-old dies after being shot in a 'dispute among families,' officials say
Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. A suspect has been detained. 10-year-old dies after being shot in a ‘dispute among …. Yuba County sheriff's officials say that a 'dispute among families' in Olivehurst resulted...
"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting
OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
