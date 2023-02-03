Read full article on original website
Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
Sedgwick County Department of Corrections asking for help in finding escaped juvenile
The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in finding an escaped juvenile.
Wanted Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle, transporting meth
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend pursuit. On Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs office was notified that a vehicle. reported stolen from Hiawatha a few days prior was located at a residence in the vicinity of 130th and Falcon on...
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
Student enters plea in shooting at Kansas high school
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial. Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.
Man arrested for murder in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges […]
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
Riley County Arrest Report February 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGEL KAYE MORGAN, 37, Junction City, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. ANDREW LEE GRAVES, 19, Manhattan, Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption;...
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
UPDATE: Fire damages vehicle in Admire Tuesday
A vehicle was severely damaged but no injuries were reported following a fire in northern Lyon County Tuesday. Lyon County Fire District 2, Reading and Miller crews were called to 17 Market Street in Admire for a combination brush and vehicle fire just before 4:10 pm. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the fire began as a brush fire that scorched less than two acres of grass.
Shawnee County sheriff goes on camera for the first time with 27 News
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill made his first on-air appearance by coming on the 27 News Morning Show. When running for the position of sheriff, Hill used the slogan “Community Leader with 27 Years of Service.” On top of securing that position, Hill is also an adjunct professor at Washburn […]
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Officials make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials have come together to denounce the actions of the Memphis Police Department and make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State. The day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., Kansas law enforcement agencies came...
Deer jumps over concrete barrier, strikes SUV on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle struck two deer that jumped over a concrete barrier Sunday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday about three miles north...
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.
